Montana's postgame celebration Saturday was surely more joyous than the hour-plus heart-to-heart talk that included fighting, arguing and crying in the locker room after Thursday's 19-point loss at Sacramento State.

The Grizzlies responded two days later with a 73-67 road win at Portland State despite being shorthanded and playing just eight players. It was a cathartic victory after they blew final-minute leads against Weber State and Montana State in recent weeks and were in danger of doing that Saturday.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

