MISSOULA — Josh Vazquez looked ready to unload a transition 3-point shot from the right wing against Sacramento State on Saturday at Robin Selvig Court.
That’s what Aanen Moody thought he was going to do, but Vazquez knew he had to value the possession with just over 30 seconds left and Montana trailing. He pump faked as a defender flew past him, took a dribble toward the middle and passed the ball to Moody on the left wing.
Moody drove left past Zach Chappell after a head fake, saw big man Akol Mawein stepping toward him and stopped on a dime to pull up for a jumper. He banked in the shot and gave the Griz the lead for good with 29.4 seconds remaining.
It was a heady play executed by two players who are listed as seniors on the roster but have eligibility left and could return next year. That’s why they didn’t partake in the Senior Night ceremony prior to UM’s 74-72 comeback win that secured a first-round bye at the Big Sky tournament as they won for the sixth time in seven games since losing to the Hornets.
“All as one,” UM coach Travis DeCuire said, reemphasizing what’s become a motto. “We’re together right now. No one cares who shoots it. No one cares who gets credit. They just want to win. I think the biggest thing right now is they trust one another to make plays.”
Moody finished with a game-high 23 points, the final ones coming when he made a pair of free throws with 5.8 seconds left to put the Griz up 73-69. He scored 13 points, including all three of his 3-point makes, in the first half as he had 21 or more points for the fifth time in six games.
The combo guard from North Dakota has become a fan favorite and could return for another year because he has the COVID waiver and a medical waiver and hasn’t used both of them. DeCuire said he was recruited as a two-year player last offseason and Moody said he plans to come back.
Vazquez poured in 12 of his 18 points in the second half, making two triples and dishing one assist each half. He made two free throws with 12 seconds left to extend Montana’s lead to 71-68.
Vazquez, who has played four years without redshirting, still has one more year of eligibility because of the COVID waiver. Whether the bench player returns is a conversation he and the coaches still need to have based on available scholarships, although both expressed a desire for another year together.
Even if Vazquez or Moody move on, they showed out as “the other seniors” on Senior Night, which started with forward Mack Anderson being honored before the game.
“We wanted to get a win for Mack knowing it was his last home game. A lot of emotions were on the line,” Vazquez said. "As a team, we had something to prove. We had to come out and show it. There was no excuses. We just had to get it done.
“We proved our toughness. That’s a pretty tough team, especially their style of play. I want to say they checked us in the beginning of the game, but we came out and matched it.”
Montana was out-toughed in its first matchup, a 67-48 road loss in which it was outrebounded 35-19 and outscored 38-20 in the paint and 22-2 in second-chance points. This time, the Griz outscored the Hornets 12-10 in second-chance points and forced a 26-26 tie in paint points.
They did their damage by forcing 15 turnovers that led to 23 points while committing just seven turnovers that led to six points for Sacramento State. That limiting of shot attempts helped the Griz fend off the Hornets, who shot 55.6% from the field overall by being held to 50% in the second half after going for 60% in the first half.
Moody’s bank shot on the pass from Vazquez was set up by a Josh Bannan steal of Austin Patterson near mid-court after Moody missed a layup coming out of a timeout. Bannan tallied a team-high five rebounds and scored 13 points, a number which Brandon Whitney matched.
The Hornets missed six of their final seven shots and scored only one field goal after Mawein’s dunk put the Griz down 66-63 with 7:12 to play. Mawein finished with 15 points and fellow big man Zach McRae had 13 while oftentimes going up against Laolu Oke, who stepped up to play 22 minutes with Dischon Thomas in foul trouble.
“We knew toughness was going to have to be what we needed to win this game,” DeCuire said. “Toughness in terms of getting rebounds. Toughness in terms of getting loose balls. Toughness in terms of playing through adversity.
“There were moments where things weren’t going our way, but we just kept playing. That’s a positive sign to show that we’ve fought through moments that potentially could have been game-ending for us.”
Montana and Sacramento State played to a 40-40 tie after a first half that featured 10 lead changes and seven ties. There were five more lead changes and four more ties in the second half, but neither team led by more than four points after intermission.
The Griz overcame some early free throw woes to finish 14 of 20 at the charity stripe. Bannan hit two for a 67-66 lead with 1:46 left before Chappell gave Sacramento State the lead at 68-67 on two free throws with 1:18 left.
Chappell later split free throws with six seconds remaining and drained a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to cut UM’s lead to 73-72 on his way to a team-high 22 points. Whitney made his first free throw after that, missed the second and Sacramento State couldn’t get off a shot.
“We knew we were going to get a good shot from them, a good punch in the mouth because they gave Montana State a heck of a run for their money,” Moody said, alluding to a 60-56 loss Thursday. “We knew that we were going to get their best, and we just came out hitting shots.
“After that, it was just a grind of a game just trying to find the pace and the rhythm. The ball got stuck a little bit more in our offense than it usually does, so that’s something that we have to look at. I think overall our execution was good offensively, defensively. It was good enough to win us the game.”
The Griz improved to 9-7 in the Big Sky standings with at least one more game to play, 7 p.m. Monday at Idaho. They could potentially make up the postponed Portland State game from Thursday on this coming Wednesday, three days before the tournament starts in Boise.
Montana appears locked into the fourth seed because Weber State (11-6) has the tiebreaker if they both finish 11-7 and UM has the tiebreaker against Idaho State (8-9) if they both end 9-9. That means the game might be rescheduled if it affects another team, with Portland State at 6-10, Sacramento State 6-11, Northern Colorado 5-12 and Northern Arizona 5-12.
“I think the game is worth playing if it’s going to determine a spot in the standings for one of us,” DeCuire said. “If we’re both locked into a spot, as much as I’d like to add another win to our record, I think that both coaches probably would decide that the best thing for us is both to be fresh going there, especially if they have to play on Saturday.”
