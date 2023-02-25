MISSOULA — Josh Vazquez looked ready to unload a transition 3-point shot from the right wing against Sacramento State on Saturday at Robin Selvig Court.

That’s what Aanen Moody thought he was going to do, but Vazquez knew he had to value the possession with just over 30 seconds left and Montana trailing. He pump faked as a defender flew past him, took a dribble toward the middle and passed the ball to Moody on the left wing.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments