Under fifth-year coach Chris Citowicki, Montana has won the Big Sky Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and lost in its postseason opener as the No. 1 seed.
The Grizzlies have won as a COVID-era divisional champion and won last year as the No. 2 seed.
And none of those outcomes happen without getting to the postseason in the first place.
“When the season starts, you put down on a piece of paper that the goal is to make playoffs, because if you make playoffs, then you can get into the NCAA tournament,” he said. “To get to the promised land, you have to go through this.”
Not to mention that every tournament is a wide-open affair. Over the last decade, only in 2017, when Eastern Washington pulled it off, did the regular-season champion win the tournament title match.
“In playoffs, it’s a whole new season. Everyone is 0-0. It’s win or go home,” Citowicki said. “We’ve had a lot of experience in this scenario previously that we’re going to lean on. We have quality players who know what they’re doing in that situation and aren’t going to panic.”
What’s unusual this year is that Montana enters the postseason in a bit of a lull, having gone 2-4-1 over its final seven regular-season matches. Even more surprising is that the Grizzlies allowed at least one goal in seven of their eight Big Sky matches.
Montana allowed seven goals in nine Big Sky matches in 2018, Citowicki’s first season, two in nine matches in 2019, five in eight matches in 2020 and four in nine matches in 2021, always less than a goal per match on average.
This year, it was nine goals allowed in eight matches.
Defensive stinginess has been critical to Montana’s postseason success in previous tournaments. In seven matches under Citowicki, the Grizzlies have allowed three goals and posted five shutouts.
“We’ve got to get everyone on the same page and solidify some things defensively,” he said. “To lose that part, that’s something we have to work on, to solidify that part of the game.
“Who knows what’s going to happen (at the tournament)? We just know we’re going to have to defend exceptionally well.”
Montana won 2-1 at Idaho State in its penultimate regular-season match to put itself on the brink of a tournament spot, then had to hope Idaho could defeat Eastern Washington on the final day of the regular season after falling 2-0 at Weber State.
Montana played that match without senior Allie Larsen, who missed her first match as a Grizzly, Delaney Lou Schorr, the Big Sky’s leading goal-scorer, and fifth-year senior McKenzie Kilpatrick.
“We made it to playoffs. How we made it, I don’t think anybody is really pleased with,” Citowicki said. “That’s the piece we’re all kind of frustrated with. At the end, we had a squad that was patched together. We found whatever duct tape we had and made it work.
“When you’re in playoffs, you never know what happens at that point. I feel like we’re in a pretty good spot once everyone is healthy again.”
Portland State will be playing in its first Big Sky tournament since 2019 and will go in as the No. 3 seed, its highest since 2014.
“It’s always a tough matchup with them. Credit to them, there has been an evolution in their play. I think they’ve taken another step forward,” Citowicki said. “It’s a hard game but one I’m really looking forward to.”
The winner will advance to face Idaho in the semifinals. It will be the Vandals’ first match in 12 days.
Montana got a bye in 2019 as the No. 1 seed and lost in the semifinals. The Grizzlies earned a bye last fall as well, as the No. 2 seed, and escaped with a 1-0 victory on a goal in the closing minutes over Sacramento State, which looked like the more prepared team.
“To be honest, I don’t like the bye. You end up waiting not until Wednesday of the following week but to Friday,” Citowicki said.
“Sac State was better than us last year because they had played on Wednesday. They had momentum rolling and we sat around for two weeks doing nothing. That really hurt us. We got lucky to beat them at the tail end of it. I’m looking forward to it. It’s another game to get us ready.”
A note about overtime in the postseason: Teams will play two 10-minute overtimes, even if the go-ahead goal is scored. If the match is deadlocked after the second overtime, the match will go to a shootout.
