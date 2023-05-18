The successful run at the Big Sky Championships will be continued for seven Montana track and field athletes next week in Sacramento. The Grizzlies advanced four men and three women to the NCAA First Round beginning May 24.

The first event featuring a Grizzly will be the men’s javelin on Wednesday afternoon. The duo of Kalispell native Evan Todd and Matthew Hockett both advanced to the First Round and enter in the top 26 in the region. Todd recently defended his Big Sky Championship in the event and his season-best throw of 226-7 ranks him 14th.

Jaydon Green will be the first Grizzly to compete on the track in Sacramento. The Big Sky Champion in the 110-meter hurdles enters with the 34th-fastest time in the region this season, running a personal-best 13.86 in his championship-winning race. This will be the first regional appearance for the Grizzly school record holder.

The final male athlete will also compete on Wednesday as Dillon native Zane Johnson closes out the night in the pole vault. Johnson is currently ranked 37th in the region and has had success in California already this season, clearing 16-11 at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate.

The women’s meet begins on Thursday with Shealyne McGee in the pole vault. She entered the Big Sky Championships on the outside of the regional bubble but proceeded to break the school record and move her way inside the top 48. McGee cleared 13-2.5 to become the first Montana woman to ever break the 13-foot mark.

Thursday night will see Holly Sudol, the Big Sky Champion in the 400-meter hurdles, take to the track. Sudol’s season-best time of 59.22 set at the Bengal Invitational is the 39th-best seed time in the event. Sudol is the only Big Sky athlete to break 60 seconds in the event this season.

Whitefish native Erin Wilde will be the final competitor for Montana. The Big Sky Champion in the high jump will compete on Saturday afternoon. Wilde, like McGee, needed a big performance at the Big Sky Championships to advance to the First Round. She delivered with a jump of 5-9.25 to win the league and advance to Sacramento.