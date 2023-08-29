MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies released their initial two-deep for the 2023 football season on Tuesday.

They kick off the season by hosting the Butler Bulldogs at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The two-deep lists at least one first-time first-stringer in every offensive and defensive position group except safety/nickel.

Here’s a position-by-position breakdown for the offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Senior Clifton McDowell and sophomore Sam Vidlak are listed at quarterback with an “OR” between their names. Either of them could take the first snap and both could play in the game.

“We have quarterbacks that we like that are competing to be our starter,” UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. “I know you guys are looking for an end to that or a conclusion to that. But there’s just not going to be an end to that in the first game. Whoever takes the first snap, it doesn’t mean they’re the permanent starter or anything like that.

“You all tend to make assumptions that whoever we start in the first game, that’s going to be the end of it. That’s not the end of it. It’s just the start, and it’s really just the beginning. That’ll continue on until it doesn’t.

"Somebody’s got to play well enough to make that decision. Their play will make the decision, not anything else. We’ll see where that goes. I like where it is. Multiple guys will get opportunities at quarterback and somebody will separate themselves and then we’ll go with that.”

McDowell joined the Griz over the summer. He’s been a backup at Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt and Central Arkansas, which was in the ASUN at the time. He played a season of junior college ball in between.

Vidlak has been with the Griz since the spring. He spent the past two seasons as a backup at Oregon State in the Pac-12 and Boise State in the Mountain West.

Junior Kris Brown was also in the quarterback competition this offseason. He’s been at UM since 2019, has made five starts and 19 appearances mainly due to injuries, but he’s been benched or skipped over in the past two season finales.

“I thought their accuracy was good,” Hauck said of the QBs in the offseason. “Obviously, Clifton wasn’t here in the spring, so he picked it up pretty fast in terms of just speaking a different language, all those different things. That was good.

“I thought Sam continued to refine his knowledge of the system. I just thought they handled things. I thought they handled protections and all those different things pretty well. Maybe better than expected. Then again, the accuracy and the completion percentage was really good.”

Redshirt freshman Eli Gillman was listed as the top running back and junior Xavier Harris was tabbed the backup. The Griz will likely play more than two RBs with senior Nick Ostmo and junior Isiah Childs also contributing heavily in recent years.

Ostmo is the most experienced as he’s played in 28 games, started 12 and finished 2022 as UM’s leading rusher. Harris, the team’s 2021 leading rusher, has played in 24 games and started nine. Childs has played in 15 games after transferring from Akron. Gillman maintained his redshirt while playing two games last season.

Juniors Keelan White, Aaron Fontes and Junior Bergen are listed as starters at the three wide receiver positions. Juniors Ryan Simpson and Sawyer Racanelli as well as redshirt freshman Drew Klumph are tabbed as backups.

White is the lone returning regular starter, playing 29 games and starting 15 times. Bergen has played in 23 games overall and started five times at receiver. Fontes has played in 19 games but has yet to start. Simpson has played in 23 games without a start. Racanelli has yet to play a game at UM after he transferred from Washington following the 2021 season and suffered an injury in spring 2022. Klumph redshirted last year.

Sophomore Jake Olsen is tabbed as the starting tight end with junior Evan Shafer as the backup. Olson played three games last year. Shafer played 11 games at the NCAA Division II level. UM will be without Freshman and Sophomore All-American Cole Grossman, who had offseason surgery. Junior Erik Barker was the most experienced returner at 22 games but zero starts.

Four of UM’s five returning starters on the offensive line are listed first at their position on the depth chart: senior left tackle Chris Walker, senior center AJ Forbes, junior right tackle Brandon Casey and sophomore right guard Journey Grimsrud.

Walker started all 13 games last season after he transferred from Nebraska. Forbes has started in 27 of 28 games since he transferred from Nebraska and was third-team All-Big Sky last year. Grimsrud played in 12 games last year and started six, including the final five. Casey started all 13 games last year, 15 overall, and has played in 19.

The lone player listed as a new starter is sophomore Kukila Lincoln at left guard over senior Hunter Mayginnes. Mayginnes has played in all 26 games the past two seasons and was first-team All-Big Sky last year. Lincoln has played in six games off the bench.

The other backups are junior Colin Dreis at left tackle, sophomore Declan McCabe at center, sophomore Liam Brown at right guard and sophomore Cannon Panfiloff at right tackle. Brown started seven games last season but only two after the first five. Dreis has played in 20 games, primarily on special teams. McCabe played in three games last season and was the offensive scout team player of the year. Panfiloff is a transfer from Utah Tech, where he started 10 games and played 18.

Defense

Senior Alex Gubner is inked as the starting nose tackle, while juniors Kale Edwards and Hayden Harris are penned as the defensive ends. The backups are sophomore Kellen Detrick at nose tackle, and junior Garrett Hustedt and sophomore Matai Mata’afa at defensive end.

Gubner is the lone returning starter on the D-line as he enters his fourth year as a starter having played in 43 games and made 38 starts while earning second-team All-America honors. Edwards played 23 games without a start. Harris played in three games in three years at UCLA.

Hustedt appeared in 11 games last year after moving from linebacker, which he played at Nebraska. Mata’afa played in three games on special teams the past two years at Mississippi State. Detrick had been third string behind Noah Kaschmitter earlier in camp, Hauck said.

Senior Braxton Hill, junior Ryan Tirrell and sophomore Riley Wilson are listed as the starters at the three linebacker positions. The Griz rotate their linebackers often, and the backups are seniors Tyler Flink and Levi Janacaro as well as junior Carson Rostad.

Hill has played in 36 games overall and made 10 starts last year. Wilson played in 16 games over three seasons at Hawaii. Tirrell has played in 25 games, mainly on special teams.

Janacaro has appeared in 28 games and started five times, earning All-Big Sky honorable mention status last year. Flink has played in 40 games, primarily on special teams with more defensive time last year. Rostad has played 24 games, primarily on special teams.

Senior Corbin Walker and Trevin Gradney are listed as the starting cornerbacks. Sophomores Jace Klucewich and Ronald Jackson are slotted as the backups.

Walker has played in 36 games over the past three seasons and started 16 times. Gradney has appeared in 27 games, mainly on special teams. Jackson transferred in the spring from Akron, where he played in 17 games and made seven starts. Klucewich played in seven games, all last season, mainly on special teams.

Senior Nash Fouch is listed as the starting free safety, senior Garrett Graves as the strong safety and senior TraJon Cotton as the nickel. Junior Ryder is the backup at strong safety, junior Jaxon Lee is the second-stringer at free safety and sophomore TJ Rausch is the backup nickel.

Fouch has played in 42 games and made 21 career starts. Cotton has played in 26 games and started 18 after transferring from Oregon State. Graves has played in 42 games with seven starts, moving from offense to defense in 2021.

Jaxon Lee had played in 25 games while backing up Robby Hauck, the Big Sky’s all-time leading tackler. Meyer has appeared in 22 games, mostly on special teams. Rausch has played in 10 games, mainly on special teams.

Special teams

Senior Travis Benham is listed as the punter. He played in all 12 games for San Jose State last season, his third year with the program and fifth season in college.

Redshirt freshman Grant Glasgow is listed as the starting kicker. Nico Ramos, the 2022 starter, is listed as the backup. Glasgow walked on with UM after he redshirted at Kansas last year without recording any stats.

Bergen is slotted as the punt returner with Keelan White the backup. Bergen was named a second-team All-American punt returner and a third-team All-Big Sky all-purpose player last year. He’s returned two punts for touchdowns.

Bergen and Graves are listed as the kickoff returners as UM aims to replace Malik Flowers, who holds the NCAA Division I record with seven kick return scores. Bergen has fielded five kickoffs and Graves eight.

Sophomore Grayson Pibal is the long snapper. This will be his second season as UM’s starter at the position.

Meyer is listed at the holder position. This will be his first season holding for field goals and extra points.