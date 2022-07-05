MISSOULA — Kickoff times for Montana's slate of six home games for the upcoming 2022 football season have been confirmed, Grizzly Athletics announced Tuesday.
UM will largely stick to the traditional early afternoon time slots this season, with one night game on tap for Nov. 5 when the Griz take on Cal Poly at 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana's home opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 3 and South Dakota a week later on Sept. 10 will both kick at 1 p.m., while the homecoming game against Portland State on Sept. 24 starts an hour later at 2 p.m.
The Grizzlies then return to a 1 p.m. kickoff for the "Little Brown Stein" game against Idaho for the only home game in the month of October before facing Cal Poly on Nov. 5. Montana then caps the regular season at home against Eastern Washington on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
Two of the Grizzlies' road games this season have also had their kickoff times announced. Montana will take on Indiana State of the Missouri Valley Football Conference at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on Sept. 17. ESPN2 announced the Grizzlies would receive prime time coverage when Montana travels to take on Sacramento State on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. Mountain.
Start times for Montana's road games at Idaho State, Weber State, and Montana State are yet to be determined.
In May, the Big Sky Conference announced a new broadcast partnership with Scripps Television, placing the TV broadcast for UM's four conference home games and the Brawl of the Wild game against Montana State on Montana Television Network (MTN) stations statewide.
Streaming for those four conference games and Montana's two non-conference home games will be carried nationwide with no blackout restrictions by ESPN+.
Television details for Montana's two non-conference home games and road games at Indiana State, Idaho State and Weber State will be announced in the near future.
—UM sports information
