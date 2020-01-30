Best of Griz football 14 (copy) (copy)

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck celebrates with his team after a Grizzly touchdown against South Dakota in the 2019 season. Hauck and the Griz begin spring camp on March 2 as they start preparation for the 2020 season.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Montana will kick off year No. 3 under head football coach Bobby Hauck with spring practice beginning March 2.

The Griz will practice 15 times during the spring, capped with the spring game at Hamilton High School at 6 p.m. on April 10. They'll take the field 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday leading up to the finale, except the week of March 16 for spring break.

Montana is coming off a quarterfinal appearance in the FCS playoffs, its deepest official run since 2009, the final year of Hauck's previous tenure. The Griz finished the 2019 season 10-4 and tied for third in the Big Sky Conference one year after missing the playoffs in Hauck's first season back in Missoula.

Montana has to replace five starters on offense, five on defense and three on special teams ahead of the 2020 season. The Grizzlies' biggest losses are quarterback Dalton Sneed, linebacker Dante Olson and wide receiver/punt returner Jerry Louie-McGee. Sneed was a two-year starter, Olson won the Buck Buchanan award for being the top defensive player in the FCS, and Louie-McGee broke the school record for receptions and tied the school mark for punt return touchdowns.

Spring practices are open to the public. Dates, times and locations are subject to change.

During spring camp, Hauck will host the Grizzly High School Coaches Clinic on March 6 and 7. Pro Day is slated for April 6.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

