MISSOULA — Montana linebacker Pat O’Connell needed a few seconds to make sure he had the correct number of points the Griz had given up this season.
That answer was 21, but he was thinking 14 on Saturday following the win over Indiana State. Both answers are correct, but the defense had allowed only 14 of those points, with the other touchdown coming when an opposing defense returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Factor in scores by the Grizzlies’ defense and special teams, and they’ve outscored their opponents 120-21 through their three nonconference games. A 99-point differential while playing two Missouri Valley teams is astounding but probably what a team ranked No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll and picked to win the Big Sky title in both preseason polls should have done.
However, even those two touchdowns allowed by the defense were two too many for O’Connell. He expressed that sentiment leading up to Montana’s conference opener at 2 p.m. Saturday against Portland State in Missoula.
“Honestly, it should have been zero probably in both of those games,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that we need to improve on, but you see how good we’ve been playing. I think the biggest takeaway for me is how much better that we can get, how much better that we will get as the season goes along. I’m super excited for that. It’s a testament to all the hard work that our guys have put in. It’s awesome.”
The Griz defense has been a consistent star this season and might continue to be for several weeks until the competition ramps up in the second half of the regular season. Nearly all of the preseason questions revolved around the offense, and that group has met expectations at a minimum and maybe even exceeded expectations.
San Diego State transfer quarterback Lucas Johnson led an offense that lit up an overmatched Northwestern State team from the Southland Conference in the season-opening 47-0 win. That led coach Bobby Hauck to declaring the Griz “got the right guy” under center.
Johnson reaffirmed he was a savvy veteran as a seventh-year senior in a 24-7 win over 2021 playoff qualifier South Dakota, a Missouri Valley Football Conference team. The Griz showed their ability to move the ball against a stouter defense, although they had some inconsistency and red zone miscues.
Last week, Johnson showed his aptitude to operate the RPO, or run-pass option, on a consistent basis. He delivered passes downfield when his run game as a mobile quarterback was taken out of the equation and the running backs weren't producing huge numbers.
“It’s awesome,” Johnson said about picking up the first road win. “That’s what we were preaching: We have to go 3-0 in nonconference. Now it’s time to start conference and everybody’s really having fun. The notch is about to get turned up a little bit.”
Those three teams that Montana beat are a combined 2-7 this season. The competition will eventually get tougher as the Griz seek their first Big Sky title since 2009. Four of their final five games will come against teams who are currently ranked: Montana State (fourth), Sacramento State (seventh), Weber State (12th) and Eastern Washington (15th).
Weber State got the Big Sky’s signature win of the nonconference slate with a 35-7 win over Utah State of the Mountain West. Northern Arizona, a team UM doesn’t play, scored a 10-3 win over Sam Houston, the spring 2021 FCS national champion that is transitioning to the FBS.
Portland State nearly beat FBS San Jose State, 21-17. Idaho almost beat FBS Washington State, 24-17. UC Davis, which UM doesn’t play, nearly upset No. 2 South Dakota State, 24-22.
The Griz went 2-0 against the MVFC to help the Big Sky go 3-3 in the battle of the top two FCS conferences. In other matchups, Sacramento State beat Northern Iowa, SDSU beat UC Davis, South Dakota beat Cal Poly and North Dakota beat Northern Arizona.
Winning the Big Sky title could help the Griz earn a high seed in the playoffs, maybe even a top-two seed, which means they wouldn’t have to go on the road until the FCS title game. Avoiding perennial title game participant North Dakota State, which nearly beat FBS Arizona, until then would be ideal.
“They’re very comparable to a Valley team,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said after losing to UM. “Offensively, I think their offensive line is really physical. They’re bigger than I think advertised. I thought that’s a good-looking group, looks a lot like a Valley offensive line.
“Obviously, the quarterback’s a very good player. Their perimeter guys are good. Defensively, they’re pretty unique in terms of what they do. I think it makes them hard to move the ball against because you don’t play a lot of teams that pressure you and do the kinds of things that they do. That makes them a very difficult one-game preparation.
He added: “They play like they did today, it’s going to take a really good football team to beat them. I’m sure they’re going to cause people in the Big Sky a lot of problems.”
