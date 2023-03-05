Griz vs. Idaho State basketball 05.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) drives the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Maleek Arington (23) during the Big Sky Conference basketball game between the Griz and Bengals on Jan. 14 at Dahlberg Arena. No. 4 seed UM will play No. 5 seed ISU in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals 5:30 p.m. Monday in Boise.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

BOISE — In order to win three games in three days at the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament, Montana will first need to beat a team for the third time this season.

The Grizzlies are the No. 4 seed and will tip off the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Monday against No. 5 seed Idaho State in a quarterfinal contest at Idaho Central Arena. A victory will put them into the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Sunday night's game between No. 1 seed Eastern Washington and Northern Arizona.

