Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) drives the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Maleek Arington (23) during the Big Sky Conference basketball game between the Griz and Bengals on Jan. 14 at Dahlberg Arena. No. 4 seed UM will play No. 5 seed ISU in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals 5:30 p.m. Monday in Boise.
BOISE — In order to win three games in three days at the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament, Montana will first need to beat a team for the third time this season.
The Grizzlies are the No. 4 seed and will tip off the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Monday against No. 5 seed Idaho State in a quarterfinal contest at Idaho Central Arena. A victory will put them into the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Sunday night's game between No. 1 seed Eastern Washington and Northern Arizona.
The Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams heading into the tournament, having won seven of their past eight games to enter with a 10-7 record. That stretch includes a road win over No. 3 seed Weber State. The lone loss came on the road against No. 2 seed Montana State.
“We are playing fantastically right now,” said forward Laolu Oke, who has been an unsung hero for Montana. “I love the spot we’re in. I love where we’re at in the bracket. I feel like we really have a chance to win this.
“I think everybody has that sense of win or go home. Everyone’s just got to stay level headed and we just got to go into this feeling hopeful and just very confident.”
The Bengals have lost five of their past seven games after a hot start to conference play. They bring an 8-10 record to the tournament. However, one of those two wins came at home against No. 1 seed Eastern Washington right after the Eagles had clinched the league crown, while the other win came over last-place Idaho.
Led by ninth-year coach Travis DeCuire, the Grizzlies have beaten Idaho State twice — one of three teams they’ve swept. They won 84-55 on Jan. 14 in Missoula during a 3-6 start to league play in what is still their most lopsided Big Sky win.
That game came two days after UM lost to Weber State, which stole an inbound pass and hit a 3-pointer with one second left to steal the win. It was ISU’s first game after a loss to Montana State that snapped its 3-0 start to league play. ISU was missing senior guard Austin Smellie and senior forward Jared Rodriguez for that game.
The Grizzlies later topped the Bengals 69-61 on Feb. 9 in Pocatello during their 7-1 close to the regular season. That loss to UM started a four-game skid for ISU after a 6-5 start to conference play.
“We got away from them a little bit here at home, but I think they caught us at a bad time,” DeCuire said. “We were upset, we were balancing out from a game we felt we had and weren’t playing very well, so we had our team’s attention going into that game preparation-wise. And then they were coming off a tough loss at Montana State ending their win streak they had.
"I think some of it was timing. I don’t know that we were that much better than them at that time. The score at their place probably was closer in terms of that could have gone either way. We need to play very good basketball Monday night to beat that team.”
The Bengals are middle of the pack across the board in the Big Sky. They’re fifth in turnover margin (plus-0.44 per game), assist-to-turnover ratio (plus-1.15) and blocks (2.61 per game). They’re sixth in scoring margin (minus-1.8 per game), field goal offense (45.7%) and field goal defense (45.7%). They’re seventh in 3-point offense (33.5%) and rebound margin (minus-0.6).
Idaho State stands out a bit at fourth in steals (5.33 per game) and turnovers forced (11.4), so taking care of the ball will be key for Montana. The Griz come in fourth in turnover margin at plus-0.47 per game and second in turnovers committed per game (10.3).
The Bengals are also fourth in 3-point defense (33.4%), but UM enters first in 3-point offense (39.6%) and second in made 3-pointers (8.6 per game). The Griz made 13 triples in their first game against ISU and 10 in the second, two of the seven times in their 29 games that they’ve made double-digit 3-pointers.
Going into the tournament, ISU center Brayden Parker ranks 15th in the Big Sky during conference play in scoring (13.4 points per game), fourth in field goal percentage (53%) and tied for second in blocks (1.2). He was chosen as an All-Big Sky third-team player this season.
Guard Brock Mackenzie, an all-conference honorable mention, is 18th in scoring at 12.8 points per game. He scored 19 in the second game against UM and a game-high 28 in the upset of EWU. Guard Tomley Miguel gives ISU three scorers in the top 25 at 10.4 points per game.
“We’re a team with a ton of confidence but not overconfident to a point where you can be caught off-guard or you’re not willing to work,” DeCuire said. “This team still knows they can play better than they have.”
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
