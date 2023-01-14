MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday.
This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
The Griz were challenged by head coach Travis DeCuire to put together a complete performance after Thursday’s 59-57 loss to Weber State. They did just that, aside from a couple hiccups like the aforementioned stretch without a made field goal, in their 84-55 blasting of the Bengals.
It was their highest point total this season, their third-fewest points allowed and their largest margin of victory. That made it just the second time in 18 games that they’ve scored 80 or more and held their opponent under 60.
The Bengals (3-2) were missing two players, but the Griz (3-3) did to them what a team capable of winning a Big Sky title would do in that situation. They even looked like a team that had finally gelled together, although injuries and illness have slowed that process.
They also looked like a completely different team than the one that opened league play with an 87-80 loss to Eastern Washington. They’ll have a chance to avenge that defeat against the Eagles in their first league rematch 7 p.m. MT Monday in Cheney, Washington.
“The biggest thing for us I think is that there’s not one guy on our team that’s been in the role they’re in right now on a winning team,” DeCuire said. “Learning how to win together has been very difficult for us. When we’ve done it, we just aren’t handling success very well. We just got to figure out how to sustain the same effort and the same concentration.”
Whitney’s return to full strength was a welcome sight for Montana after he had been slowed by an illness going back to last week. He led UM with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting following three consecutive games in which he scored two points in 19 minutes.
It was his ability to be active on defense getting rebounds, steals and deflections that stood out to DeCuire because that meant he could lead the transition attack. That’s when he could display his restored aggression on the offensive end.
The Griz got those opportunities to push the ball by rebounding at a 42-24 disparity and having a 13-7 edge in turnovers. Josh Bannan grabbed 14 of those boards to go with 10 points and five assists after he left Thursday’s game disappointed with his play.
Montana had the chance to gather those rebounds because it held Idaho State to just 33.9% shooting. As the Griz turned defense into offense, they shot 54.9% by making the extra pass to tally 16 assists on 28 made field goals.
They knocked down 13 triples, their second most makes. Aanen Moody sank three on his way to 15 points. Dischon Thomas also connected on a trio while totaling 13 points. True freshman Jaxon Nap hit two 3-pointers while scoring a season-high nine points as he gets more playing time off the bench.
The right mentality was there in every facet DeCuire wanted to see improved. It’s that mindset that he thinks is more the reason why the Griz are 0-3 Thursdays in their first game of the week and 3-0 Saturdays in their second game.
“Backs against the wall. You got more to lose than the game,” he said. “But I think that the reality is, is that we look in the mirror on Friday. We need to start looking in the mirror on Wednesday.”
As for how they do that: “That’s maturity. It comes from the coaching staff in terms of reminding guys. But that’s an individual growth in terms of having a good game or having some success as a unit. But still going back and really concentrating on the areas that you can still get better at and remembering what you did do well and try to do it again.”
It all goes back to defense, and that’s what DeCuire said needs to be different this time around against EWU. The Griz had built a 39-37 halftime lead Dec. 29 in Missoula but then allowed the Eagles to outscore them 50-41 in the second half.
Perhaps their revival as rebounders will also be a key factor not only Monday but throughout the rest of the season. DeCuire chided their lack of physical play when they were outrebounded 45-28 and outscored 34-20 in the paint against EWU.
The Eagles improved to 5-0 with a 95-74 home win over Idaho on Saturday. They’re the only undefeated team remaining in the Big Sky because they’ve made clutch plays late in games.
They nearly blew a 26-point lead against Sacramento State, but Steele Venters hit a 3-pointer to break a tie with two seconds left. Venters also nailed what turned out to be the winning basket on a 3-pointer with 19 ticks left against defending Big Sky champion Montana State.
The Griz ended Saturday in sixth place out of 10 teams with a 3-3 record. They have yet to play Portland State and Sacramento State, but they’ll see EWU again so early and on a Monday because of their desire to have a Cat-Griz doubleheader on Saturday for both meetings, DeCuire said.
As they head into the rematch, the Griz showed Saturday a glimpse of their true potential as they put together a complete performance. They’ll need to do that again while playing their third game in five days if they want to inject themselves back into the conference title race.
“They played (Saturday) too, so it’s a quick turnaround for both of us,” DeCuire said of the Eagles. “Now, they didn’t play Thursday, but it’s still a quick turnaround. We just got to go play good ball.
“Whether you’re on the road or at home, you just got to play your best basketball. It’s out there for us. It’s an incredible opportunity parlay a couple in a row and also be the first to give them an ‘L’ if we can make it happen.”
