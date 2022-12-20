Aanen Moody had a chance to get Montana within one possession against the No. 11 team in the nation in the final three minutes Tuesday in Spokane against Gonzaga.
The veteran guard who had missed five free throws through the first 11 games failed to convert both attempts at The Kennel. The Griz had a chance to cut the deficit back to five on their next possession, but Dischon Thomas picked up his fifth foul to end his monster second half.
Gonzaga scored on its next trip to push the margin to nine points, and the Griz couldn’t get any closer than six after that. The fact that they were even in the game showed their mettle after they blew a 10-point first-half lead and rallied back from a 17-point deficit in an 85-75 loss.
They closed nonconference play with a 6-6 record and are off until they host Eastern Washington Dec. 29 to open Big Sky play. Perhaps their performance against a perennial national title contender is a sign of things to come for a team that has gone 3-1 since the return of all five starters.
“There’s gas in the tank,” DeCuire said of what his team proved. “We’re capable of playing at a very high level. We have good players. I think we do have good enough depth off the bench, whether it’s defensive presence, offensive presence, hustle, things like that.
“I think we have a good enough team to compete for a championship. We just got to find ways to be more consistent and believe in one another, trust one another.”
The Griz shot a blistering 60% in the second half as they put up 47 points, their third most in any half this season. DeCuire praised true freshman forward Jaxon Nap for providing a spark with his passing ability against taller opponents.
UM also did a better job of rebounding and getting to loose balls, forcing a 15-15 tie in the second half. Gonzaga took an 18-12 edge in the first half.
Thomas scored all 15 of his points in the first 13 minutes of the second half after he picked up two early fouls and went scoreless in the first stanza. His final basket got the Griz within 68-56 with 7:37 to play after they fell into a 17-point deficit at 60-43 with 12:55 left in the game.
They pulled within 70-62 on Brandon Whitney’s layup with 5:15 to play late in their stretch of holding the Zags without a field goal for 6:30. Whitney finished with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting as his basket and Moody’s triple created a 5-0 run to get them within 72-67 with 3:31 left.
Josh Bannan made 8 of 12 shots to finish with 19 points, including a jumper with 3:06 to play that made it a 74-69 game. Thomas blocked a shot at the other end of the floor, but then Moody missed his free throws on his way to finishing with 13 points, shooting 3 of 10 beyond the arc.
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme proceeded to knock down two free throws at the other end of the court, Thomas fouled out on an offensive rebound attempt and Julian Strawther scored a layup. A six-point swing turned UM’s shot at a one-possession game into a nine-point deficit.
“There’s a lot of confidence in that locker room right now,” DeCuire said. “But there’s a lot of disappointment in terms of the fact that we let one get away.
“We’re sitting here and we could have cut it to three and put the heat on them a little bit. Some of that was gas. Some of that was fatigue. But we’ll learn from it.”
Timme, the All-American forward, poured in 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting while dishing five assists. He grabbed 11 rebounds and worked the offensive glass for four rebounds that he converted into eight second-chance points.
Timme finished 8 of 13 at the free throw line while Gonzaga was 26 of 34 compared to 11 of 16 for Montana. The Griz intentionally fouled late to try to get back in the game, but the Zags made their attempts to hold off UM despite missing eight of their final 10 field goal attempts.
The Griz kept Strawther (15 points) and Malachi Smith (11) right around their season averages and made Rasir Bolton (5 points) a non-factor. DeCuire said the plan was if Timme, a caliber of player they won't see in conference play, goes off but they shut down everyone else then they could potentially be in the game late.
“You can’t let somebody shoot 34 free throws,” DeCuire said. “That was the difference: They just shot way too many free throws.
“Timme, he’s a good player. He got the ball where he wanted it. When he missed, he got the rebound and put it back a few times. I felt our team was trading baskets with him. There were just too many stretches where he just kept answering. He was just too good tonight.”
Montana’s dream start gave way to a nightmare close to the first half. The Griz jumped up 20-10 in the opening nine minutes although Thomas and fellow forward Mack Anderson each went to the bench with two fouls in the first five minutes as they faced much bigger, taller foes than they'll see in league play.
Then the offensive skid hit as the Griz were outscored 26-8 in the final 11 minutes of the half and trailed 36-28 at the intermission. They failed to score a field goal in the final 6:20 as they had poor looks on several attempts. They held their last lead at 25-23.
The Griz had done a good job holding onto the ball early, but their fifth turnover led to a 3-pointer that put them down 23-22. Their seven first-half turnovers resulted in 15 points, although they gave up just two points off turnovers in the second half.
That Gonzaga triple was also the first time UM gave up any fast break points. The Griz allowed six that half and 14 transition points for the game.
“I think we just hit a couple lulls where we got out of whack a little bit offensively,” DeCuire said of the first half. “I thought our offense affected our defense. We just had a few stretches where we just weren’t executing, the ball wasn’t moving, it got sticky, we played one on one. We’re not the best when we play like that. We need to move the ball, share the ball.”
