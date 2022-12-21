MISSOULA — On Wednesday afternoon, the Montana football program officially recognized 13 new commits via the early signing period.
Of them, eight come from Montana while two come from neighboring Washington and one each come from California, Hawaii and Texas.
They consist of four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, one defensive lineman and one running back.
The class includes Montana’s highest-rated recruit in program history (Iverson Young), a surprise addition who was committed to Eastern Washington but signed with the Griz (Lucas Freitas) and three legacy kids with familial connections to the program (Keali’i Ah Yat, Austin Buehler and Cameron Gurnsey).
Montana coach Bobby Hauck considers the class a win.
“We’re right where we needed to be,” he said. “These guys are all capable. I think they all have bright futures in college football. These are good players and good guys which is what we want.”
There’s a few different factors at play that helped the Griz construct such a class, and they all come back to the Grizzlies’ identity.
Widely considered a premier FCS program due to the team’s history and city support, the Griz drew two nationally televised games this season, both on ESPN2. It allowed its brand to be seen far and wide, becoming a highlight for potential prospects.
That said, the pool of candidates looking for scholarship offers from Montana coaches was not lacking.
“The guys that have reached out to us, they’ve seen us on TV,” Montana running backs coach Justin Green said. “That’s their No. 1 thing. They’ve seen Montana on TV quite a bit and that’s been a cool thing to hear from the guys that want to potentially be prospects for us.”
They were able to whittle that pool down, though, by understanding the characteristics of guys that have built the Grizzlies’ program into what it is today.
Montana hangs its hat on the intangibles. The things that an athlete either does or does not have — the things that can’t be taught.
And they don’t make exceptions for anybody. A player needs to be capable of fitting the mold in order to get consideration.
“First and foremost, the guys we’re looking for are tough guys,” Green said. “And we’re looking for guys who are doing it both on and off the field. Character is a big part of what we’re looking for.”
Those types of athletes have been added to the program, and the proof is in the pudding. Well before an athlete ever steps on campus, he is thoroughly evaluated by the staff and found to be someone worth the investment.
“Guys know what our program is about," Green said. "They know they are going to get coached and their high school coaches know they are going to get coached. So they don’t want to leave Montana. I would say it’s shown … we haven’t had as many guys in the portal as other programs may have had.”
As of this offseason, the Griz have only had two athletes enter the portal in backup quarterback Daniel Britt and running back Marcus Knight, who left during the season.
That’s tied for second-lowest in the Big Sky Conference with Weber State, trailing only Montana State with one player in the portal.
That’s not to say Montana won’t explore potential options in the portal. As great as they believe their early signing period class is, the Grizzlies do not consider it a final product.
As of Wednesday, they landed their first transfer player of the offseason in Ronald Jackson, Jr., a defensive back from Akron, and they expect more by February.
However, there’s a lot of underclassmen still with the program and not a whole lot of room for movement. That balance of adding more players will have to be calculated carefully.
“That’s the art, or maybe impossible task right now,” Hauck said of navigating how many transfer athletes to add. “Roster management is crazy in college football right now. It’s kind of a circus out here and everywhere.”
But one thing is for certain, they like to add veterans. While Hauck has long held to the idea that high school commits are a foundation of the Grizzlies’ program, getting some more-versed players in the mix is beneficial too.
And with the graduation of quarterback Lucas Johnson and transfer of Britt, the addition of a signal caller might be one of the couple announcements they have to make in early 2023.
“We need to fill chairs,” Hauck said. “We’re looking. Every backup quarterback in America is in the transfer portal right now, some starters.”
For the signed freshmen, most will arrive on campus in the summer after graduating in the spring, with the exception of Iverson Young. An early graduate, he will report to Montana on January 16.
Full class
Keali'i Ah Yat - QB - Kaneohe, Hawaii
Austin Buehler - OL - Helena
Dylan Cohen - OL - Seattle, Washington
Lucas Freitas - OL - Snoqualmie, Washington
Cameron Gurnsey - WR - Butte
Jaylen Hall - WR - El Cajon, California
Hayden Opitz - LB - Helena
Clay Oven - LB - Billings
Gage Sliter - QB - Kalispell
Cy Stevenson - LB - Libby
Tate Templeton - OL - Missoula
Jaxon Tucker - DL - Billings
Iverson Young - RB - Waxahachie, Texas
