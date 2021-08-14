MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team, which opens its regular-season schedule on Thursday night at Creighton, will play a pair of exhibition matches in the coming days as the start of the fall campaign draws near.
The Grizzlies will host Rocky Mountain at 1 p.m. on Sunday at South Campus Stadium, Carroll at 2 p.m. on Monday.
There will not be any video streaming of the matches or live stats. Sunday’s match is a ticketed event. Monday’s match is free of charge.
In-game coverage, including highlights and scoring updates, will be available through the team’s Twitter account.
Montana will face Creighton on Thursday at 6 p.m. (MT) in Omaha, Neb., then play its home opener on Sunday, Aug. 22, against Portland.
The Grizzlies, picked second in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches’ poll, held their first practice on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
“Now we get to do it against somebody else who plays a different formation, and we’ll have to figure it out,” said fourth-year coach Chris Citowicki, who signed a three-year contract recently.
“We’ll use the film to tweak the details that are still missing, then we’ll have some sort of a picture put together to take to Creighton.”
Rocky Mountain was picked sixth in the 13-team preseason Cascade Conference poll, Carroll came in at No. 8.
Rocky Mountain went 4-4 in a condensed spring season, winning four of its final five matches under longtime head coach Richard Duffy.
Carroll went 4-6-1 in the spring under coach David Thorvilson, who has led the Saints to eight conference championships since taking over in 2007.
“What I want to get out of these matches is I want to be exposed if possible,” said Citowicki. “I want to see our rotations, our movements and see who has the best relationship with whom.
“Mostly we have to figure out ourselves. If we can do that, we’ll be fine. This is about identity-building, especially attacking identity, and then how does our defense look to prevent opportunities for teams.”
Citowicki goes into his fourth season with 29 players, with all but one of them, freshman Riley O’Brien, at mostly full health.
The two exhibition matches will be played as three 30-minute periods.
With the goal of balancing opportunity with wear and tear, half the team will play 60 minutes on Sunday, 30 minutes on Monday. The other group will get 30 minutes on Sunday, 60 on Monday.
“So all the players will get, essentially, a full game over two days,” said Citowicki, “because at the end of the day, these are game-fitness activities.
Montana went 9-2-0 in the spring, winning the Northwest Division title with a 7-1-0 mark. The Grizzlies won the Big Sky tournament title with a 2-1 overtime victory over Northern Colorado.
