SPOKANE, Wash. — The most surprising thing about Sunday’s win in Spokane wasn’t so much the final score – Montana 1, Oklahoma 0 – as it was the lack of surprise the Grizzlies showed after 90 minutes had been played and they had come out on top against a Power 5 opponent.

There was no rushing the field, no dogpiles, no screams of I can’t believe we just beat Oklahoma! It was almost matter-of-fact, a good team knowing it’s a good team, and that team taking care of business like it expects to. No matter the name of the school on the other uniform.

“Belief has been growing in our team as we’ve been getting results,” said fifth-year senior Kathleen Aitchison, who scored the match’s only goal in the 39th minute, her second of the road trip. She scored the final goal in Thursday’s 4-0 victory over Utah Tech.

“We had something special last fall but we never were able to show what we were able to do. Things have really fallen into place this fall. The fact we’re getting result after result against big teams is really exciting. That’s why our belief is growing more and more.”

Why wouldn’t they believe? They are the first Montana team to open, in a non-COVID season, unbeaten through its first six matches, at 5-0-1, and the Grizzlies have done so by scoring first in all six. They’ve played from behind for less than 30 of their 540 game minutes this fall.

“It just shows the potential we have,” said senior Charley Boone, who played all 90 minutes, same as Reeve Borseth and Ava Samuelson in a game Montana had 57 percent of the possession, a huge discrepancy in a one-goal match.

The only critique from Montana’s coach? His team didn’t close out the game well enough in the final five minutes.

“All in all, a very complete performance from us, except we could have been better closing the game out. We’ll deal with that at a different time,” said Citowicki, who picked up career win No. 95, Montana win No. 48 and Power 5 win No. 1.

“I think I’m still coming down from the game. I haven’t felt anything. It’s great knowing we ground out that result, especially in the second half when we put in the performance we did defensively.”

Okay, the specifics: A mostly 50-50 first half tilted in Montana’s favor in the 39th minute when a cross from Ava Samuelson made its way to Aitchison, who tucked the ball inside the right post.

The Grizzlies led 1-0 at the break.

The second half was all Oklahoma on the stat sheet, an 11-2 advantage in shots over the final 45 minutes, a 7-1 edge in corner kicks, but only three of those shots were on goal as Montana frustrated the Sooners time and time again.

Every time they got up the field and turned, a Grizzly was there with a foot on the ball. If the Sooner got past one player, another Montana uniform was there, then another. Crosses were headed out as a matter of routine, shots blocked time and again. It was suffocating.

“We matched their intensity,” said redshirt freshman goalkeeper Ashlyn Dvorak, who picked up shutouts No. 3 and 4 at Gonzaga. “We didn’t let up with keeping the aggression rate as high as they were. Our touches were cleaner and we really controlled the pace of the game the whole time.”

Dvorak needed to make just five saves.

“We’ve got quality all over the field," Citowicki said. "Oklahoma did a very good job taking everything that we do well away from us, and we still found a way to score through their press, then found a way to deal with it in the second half when they threw everything at us. What else could you ask for?

“That’s exactly what you’re going to see in the NCAA tournament if we get to that level. Keeping it close, having them throw the kitchen sink at us and still coming out with a result. That’s really impressive.”

Montana’s reward is a three-match home stand, kicking off on Thursday at 5 p.m. against unbeaten Colorado State (3-0-1) at South Campus Stadium.