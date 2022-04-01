A year after adding one Boone to his program, Charley, a transfer from Gonzaga, Montana soccer coach Chris Citowicki has added another.
Georgia Boone, a 5-foot-7 defender from Seattle, has signed a National Letter of Intent and will join the Grizzlies in the fall as a freshman. She is a senior at Roosevelt High and plays ECNL for Seattle United.
“Georgia was available late due to some circumstances, and because of some changes we’re making to the way we play and shifting people around, we had an opening in the defense,” Citowicki said. “She’s got a left foot and it’s a cannon. She can run, she can get up and down the field, she can cross, she can shoot from distance. It’s exciting to watch. Then she’s like Charley, where it’s so clean technically, and she can connect things and make it happen.”
Montana added Charley Boone to its roster last July, after she’d spent one season at Gonzaga. She played in 19 of 20 matches last fall, getting four starts, as Montana won the Big Sky Conference tournament for the third time in four years and advanced to the NCAAs for the sixth time.
Boone, a defender, made her lone goal last season a memorable one. Her goal in the 87th minute gave Montana a 1-0 win over Sacramento State in the Big Sky tournament semifinals. She would go on to be named to the all-tournament team following her team’s 1-0 win over Weber State in the championship match.
“Charley has been an amazing addition. She fits the program perfectly in terms of her personality, the way she plays, the type of person she is and how hard she works,” Citowicki said. “To get another Boone is awesome. I’m very excited about that. The person who has praised (Georgia) the most and pushed for me to get her here is her sister.”
Despite the sisters’ relatively close ages, the stratified world of youth soccer has meant the Boones have played just one season together, at the high school level. That will change in the fall.
“My sister’s my best friend,” Charley said. “She has been forever. I’m so excited. I think she’ll love it. She flies up and down the sideline. I’m probably biased, but she has the strongest left foot I’ve ever seen or played with. Her shots are so powerful. She’s super consistent and a very reliable player.”
She’s asked about making a return to Greeley in November, just like Montana’s trip to Colorado last fall that ended in a Big Sky title, and what it would be like to celebrate on the field with family.
“That would just elevate it,” Charley said. “To be able to experience that with my sister would be so cool. I would be overjoyed.”
