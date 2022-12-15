The Montana soccer program, known for its stout defense, has added to that position group with the addition of Hazel Dirk.
Dirk, a 5-foot-7 center back who played one season at Kansas, signed a scholarship agreement recently and will join the Grizzlies in January. She’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Dirk played in 19 of 20 matches in the fall and made six starts for the Jayhawks, who went 9-9-2, including a 1-0 victory over Northwestern, which advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA tournament.
Dirk is from Evergreen, Colo., and played for Real Colorado, one of the nation’s top club programs.
“Hazel is a high-level Big 12 player who has a tremendous club background and has had a very good collegiate career so far as a freshman,” said Griz coach Chris Citowicki.
“She has the potential to be a very high-level player for us. I look forward to having her here for the winter.”
— UM news release
