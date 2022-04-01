The Montana softball team put up 37 runs and opened its three-game series at Southern Utah with a doubleheader sweep of the Thunderbirds on Friday afternoon at Kathryn Berg Field in Cedar City.
The Grizzlies (15-16, 3-2 BSC) scored a program-record 23 runs in taking Game 1 by a score of 23-7. In Game 2, Montana rallied from a six-run deficit entering the 7th inning to win 14-11 in eight innings, the third-largest comeback in program history. The two-game sweep gives Montana a three-game winning streak entering Saturday’s series finale.
The Grizzlies batted .486 in the two games. Eight players had multiple hits in the doubleheader, nine drove in a run. The Grizzlies, with an assist from Southern Utah’s pitchers, wasted no time jumping on the Thunderbirds in the opener, scoring eight runs in the top of the first.
After Jaxie Klucewich, who went 7 for 11 on Friday with six runs scored, opened the game reaching on an error, SUU walked the next five batters. Montana led 4-0 before an out was recorded. The Grizzlies put up four runs in the 2nd, one in the 3rd, then exploded for 10 in the 4th to match a program record for runs in an inning.
Allie Brock threw a five-inning complete game, two Southern Utah pitchers walked 16 batters. Montana’s 23 runs surpassed the previous program record set last season in a 19-15 road win at Idaho State. Klucewich had four hits, Cami Sellers drove in five, the most for a Grizzly since 2019, and Julie Phelps scored four runs, the most for a Montana player since 2018.
After scoring at will in Game 1, the Grizzlies were mostly kept quiet through the first five innings in Game 2 by Southern Utah starter Payton Goodrich. Montana had just five hits through five innings, its only run coming on an RBI single by Sellers in the top of the 3rd.
The Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 6th with two runs on two hits and a two-out Southern Utah error, but the lead would be short-lived. The Thunderbirds got to starter Dana Butterfield and Brock in relief for seven runs in the bottom of the 6th, including a grand slam that had Southern Utah (3-25, 0-5 BSC) poised to win its fourth game of the season.
Her team trailing 9-3, Presley Jantzi led off the top of the 7th with a single up the middle to get the rally started and she would come up again with two outs and Montana trailing 9-8 with two runners on base. Her first career home run on a 1-0 pitch gave Montana an 11-9 lead. The Grizzlies had six hits in the inning, four hits, a walk, an error and a sacrifice fly sandwiched between Jantzi’s leadoff single and go-ahead home run.
Southern Utah would send it to extra innings with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the 7th, but that just set the stage for Montana to shut the door for good. Klucewich, Maygen McGrath and Jantzi all had two-out RBI singles as Montana built a 14-11 lead.
Brock pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 8th to pick up win No. 9 on the season. Her next victory will make her just the fifth pitcher in program history with 10 wins in a season. Klucewich, McGrath and Jantzi all had three hits in Game 2. Jantzi had four RBIs, Klucewich scored three times.
Sellers and Elise Ontiveros both had seven RBIs in the doubleheader, Sellers and Julie Phelps both scored five runs, and Klucewich made a dozen plate appearances in the leadoff spot. Phelps hit her second career home run in the 3rd in Game 1.
The teams will wrap up their series with a game at noon Saturday.
