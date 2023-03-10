The Montana softball team picked up its first win of the season on Friday, shutting down UNLV 2-1 as play at the Seattle U Invitational began at Logan Field.

Allie Brock threw a five-hitter for her 16th career complete game, and Kendall Curtis had the game’s big hit, a two-run single in the top of the sixth that turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead.

Tags

Load comments