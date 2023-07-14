MISSOULA — The Women’s World Cup is just a few days away from kicking off, but international soccer hit Missoula earlier this week.

Over a dozen members from the University of Montana women’s soccer team, former Griz players and UM students participated in a scrimmage with a delegation from Chile on the Oval at UM on Wednesday evening.

The Chilean coaches, athletes and students are in the midst of a trip to Montana that was organized by UM’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The program is designed to reach at-risk girls through soccer. That’s because girls playing soccer isn’t supported as much as boys in Chile, according to Katherine Cecilia Carrasco Mellado, who works with non-profit Fútbol Más after being a coach in San Miguel, Chile.

“In Fútbol Más we believe about the transformative power of soccer and how it can transform not only in the field but also our daily realities,” Mellado said through interpreter Pablo Duran. “It can help create opportunities for gender equality. We have learned at what extent fútbol belongs to the culture in Montana. It makes us think about the different strategies we can take to our realities in Chile.

“We are grateful to have had this opportunity. We’re taking many lessons. Without this program, we could have never achieved this on our own, even with the support of Fútbol Más. We believe that these experiences will help us transform the realities of many different girls.”

A dozen Montana high school teachers, high school soccer players, coaches and former Lady Griz athletes made the trip to Santiago, Chile, from June 7-19. They worked with Fútbol Más and connected with local youth coaches and players to serve as role models.

The participants who went to Chile included former Griz soccer goalie Maddie Vincent, a 2018 UM Alum. Vincent, now an assistant soccer coach at Missoula Sentinel, found the trip to Chile to be rewarding even though it was different than what she expected.

“It was way more eye-opening and all-encompassing than I thought it was going to be,” Vincent said. “The biggest thing was seeing how Fútbol Más is able to get into communities and create a safe space not just for kids but for whole families. It’s not so much about the technical aspect and teaching the kids how to be amazing professional soccer players. It’s more about let’s create an opportunity for kids to get together and go somewhere if they don’t have anywhere to go after school, especially for the girls.

“When we were there, you could definitely see the discrepancy. There were more boys there than girls, and girls aren’t encouraged to get into sports as much. We were mostly a women-weighted group on the trip, so that felt really cool to have such a female presence there and to show the handful of girls that it’s totally acceptable and cool to play soccer if you’re a woman.”

Zoe Glenn, a former college soccer player in eastern Oregon, also made the trip while in grad school at UM. A back injury ended her competitive playing career early, but she has found a way to stay connected to the sport she loves by coaching.

Glenn currently is an assistant soccer coach for 11- and 12-year-old girls with FC Missoula. Getting into this year’s program is another way to stay involved with the sport, and it exceeded her expectations.

“It’s been a very life-changing experience,” she said. “It was very eye-opening seeing the sport that I grew up playing and love a lot and through injuries had to kind of step away from playing but found a new avenue through coaching. I feel like it’s a new light to see it in down there.

“Some of the communities we went to don’t have as many resources as we have here in the states. The way that they use soccer as a tool to empower these kids and help them further their lives is incredible. It stretches far beyond what I realized soccer has the potential to do.”

J. Landham, an assistant coach for the Griz soccer team, got to interact with the Chilean delegation once they arrived in Missoula. He had worked with a group from Peru that made a similar journey to Montana four years ago.

The Griz, led by head coach Chris Citowicki, held a training session with the Chilean group and about 10 players volunteered to attend the scrimmage. The college athletics model is different than in Chile, where people decide whether to chase soccer dreams or go to college to have a career, Mellado noted.

“What’s awesome was their questions during the question-and-answer time were so good and so pure and so clear,” Landham said. “Truly, truly, truly wanting to take back to their playing environments ways to improve sports for the young girls there. It was very beautiful.

“Hopefully their was some painting a picture of what Division I athletics looks like for women. It’s a very high level of play, but it’s also full of really wonderful people. That’s what we’re about here at Montana is better people make better players. It’s a big part of Chris’ vision, and it’s little moments like this that are so fulfilling and rewarding.”

The scrimmage started with a speech from UM president Seth Bodnar. Afterwards, he was presented with a green card from the Chilean delegation. While yellow and red cards are given out in games as warnings and ejections, Fútbol Más hands out green cards as positive reinforcement.

“One of the things that I love so much about sports, and especially fútbol, as you call it in Chile, is that it is an international language that is spoken by everybody and we all can connect over sport,” Bodnar said. “I’m so glad that all of you are working together to use soccer, or fútbol, as a way to engage young people. This is exactly in line with what we’re always trying to do here at the University of Montana, which is to help every single member of our community reach their full potential.

“I always tell all of my colleagues here at the University of Montana that our mission, our university is here for two words. The two words that encompass our mission are inclusive prosperity. That means bringing people together and helping every single member of our community to be their very best. I’m so excited that you all are using soccer as a way to do that and that you all are engaging to help other members of your community. It’s really inspiring to see what all of you are doing.”

The Mansfield Center will hold another exchange program in 2024 in Honduras, also focusing on soccer. A 2018 program in El Salvador handled basketball and a 2019 program in Peru highlighted soccer.