MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies got their first known commit in the class of 2021 when a high school junior quarterback from the state of Oregon announced his commitment via Twitter on Tuesday.
After a great talk with @Coach_Hauck I am honored and thankful to announce I’ve received a full ride offer from the Univeristy of Montana. With that being said I would like to announce my commitment to The University of Montana. I can’t wait to play for the Griz! #Griz #GoGriz pic.twitter.com/I0gOdSJWHD— Sam Vidlak (@SamVidlak7) January 7, 2020
Sam Vidlak is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, right-handed quarterback from Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass, Oregon. He accepted a full-ride scholarship from the Griz after a junior season in which he was named the Class 3A offensive player of the year in Oregon; the state's largest classification is 6A.
Vidlak completed 74.5% of his passes for 3,404 yards with 44 touchdowns and three interceptions in his junior season. He led Hidden Valley to the state championship game, where his team lost, 41-34, despite him completing 39 of 55 passes for 479 yards and three touchdowns.
"After a great talk with (Montana head coach Bobby Hauck), I am honored and thankful to announce I’ve received a full-ride offer from the University of Montana," Vidlak wrote on Twitter. "With that being said I would like to announce my commitment to The University of Montana. I can’t wait to play for the Griz."
Vidlak expanded on those thoughts in a note he attached to his tweet.
"I am honored and thankful to announce that I have been offered to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Montana," Vidlak wrote. "I've dreamed of playing for Montana for a long time. With that Being said, I would like to announce my Commitment to the University of Montana.
"I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, family, and mostly my parents. They have showed unconditional love and support to me and have molded me into the person I am. I would also like to thank Coach Hauck and the rest of the Staff at Montana for believing in me and giving me this opportunity, I will prove you right.
"Lastly and most importantly, I would like to thank my Savior for allowing this opportunity into my life, and blessing me with a great family and support group to help this happen, without him I am nothing.
"To Griz Nation, I am beyond excited to be in Missoula following my senior year, and playing for the Great State of Montana. To Hidden Valley, my teammates, coaches, and our community, we have one year left together, and we have unfinished business. God Bless and thank you."
