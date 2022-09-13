MISSOULA — Xavier Harris earned the first snap in Montana’s season opener because he had the best fall camp of the running backs.
Nick Ostmo got the starting nod in the Grizzlies’ second game after he had the best statistical outing in the season opener.
Whoever starts this week in the nonconference finale at Indiana State remains to be seen. No one has separated themselves yet this season as the Griz divide reps nearly evenly in what’s currently a by-committee approach with Harris, Ostmo and Marcus Knight.
“I think they’ve done a good job,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said Monday. “I think it’s been good for everybody to roll them through. Any time you’ve got competition at a position where you’ve got three guys trying to be the first-teamer, it enhances the level of play and the urgency. I think that’s been good.”
The season opener was the first time those three running backs played together. Harris was still in high school when Knight put together an All-America season in 2019 and broke the school’s single-season records for rushing and total touchdowns. Ostmo served as the backup that year.
Knight missed the spring 2021 season following an ACL injury, so Ostmo took over top duties while Harris got his first college action. Ostmo suffered an ankle injury right before the fall 2021 season opener, putting Harris atop the depth chart as Knight missed the fall and Ostmo had only two rush attempts.
Among those three, Harris leads with 18 rushes for 78 yards this season, Ostmo has 11 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown, and Knight has run 13 times for 63 yards and one score in his first game action since December 2019. That’s a total of 42 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
Add in Isiah Childs and Colter Janacaro, and that increases to 48 rushes for 225 yards and two scores for an average of 112.5 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry from the running backs.
Their success is often intertwined with the offensive line creating holes. The Griz have three new starters and two linemen with one year of starting experience.
“I thought they ran really hard,” Hauck said of the running backs following the season opener. “I thought they finished runs physically. So, good by them, good by the front.”
Montana struggled on the ground while trying to close out the fourth quarter against South Dakota. Of the Grizzlies’ five drives that started that quarter, they had minus-14 yards of offense on 12 plays as the drives included a first-play interception, a turnover on downs, two three-and-outs and an end of half.
On those drives, the Griz ran seven times for 10 yards and were 2 of 5 passing for 6 yards and an interception. They had 30 yards in penalties, all attributed to the offensive line.
Quarterback Lucas Johnson had one of those seven runs, a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1, while Harris had four, Knight had one and the final one was a kneel down. Johnson has led the team in rushing yards both games as he’s carried the ball 20 times for 148 yards and two scores.
Having a dual-threat quarterback is a benefit with a young O-line, but improved output from the running backs could mean Johnson potentially having to take fewer hits on the move. He has shown a propensity to find the sideline before being tackled, although he did slam into the eastside wall Saturday.
Montana has lost its quarterback for a portion of the year each of the past two seasons because of hits they took. Durability could be less of an issue for Johnson, who seems bulkier and more able to absorb hits than Dalton Sneed and Cam Humphrey at 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds.
Additionally, Johnson has been sacked only two times through two games. That’s a combination of the offensive line’s blocking as well as his pocket awareness and escapability.
“We practice getting the ball out quick, but a lot of it is all O-line,” Johnson said Saturday. “They’ve been doing a really good job of keeping me upright back there.”
Also factored into that should be the running backs’ ability to pick up blocks in pass protection. Having more experienced backs this year could potentially help with pass pro, as opposed to last year when they got down to a true freshman and a converted wide receiver because Harris and Childs got hurt.
Another thing that may go unnoticed is the running backs’ ball security. They haven’t committed any turnovers this season. Johnson threw an interception and recovered a fumbled high snap that went through his hands. Wide receiver Junior Bergen lost a fumble after taking a pitch and was credited with a fumble that he recovered on a muffed punt.
“They’re taking care of the ball. That’s terrific,” Hauck said of the running backs Monday. “I’m always hopeful that our protection will continue to get better.”
The Griz have gotten Knight involved in the pass game out of the backfield. Last week, he caught four passes, the second most on the team, but totaled just 5 yards. He has six catches, the third most on the team, for 9 yards this season. Harris is the only other running back with a reception, snagging one pass for 5 yards.
In their careers, Knight has 40 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns, Ostmo has 15 receptions for 156 yards and two scores, and Harris has caught 16 passes for 77 yards.
The Griz have a deep stable of receivers, so they may not need to rely on their backs too much to catch passes, but it would seemingly add another dimension to the offense. Among the pass catchers, Mitch Roberts leads with nine catches for 116 yards and two scores, Bergen has eight grabs for 99 yards and three scores, and Cole Grossman is third with 65 yards on three catches.
Running and passing work in tandem, so if the Griz can have success with one of those aspects, it might set up the other one for big plays.
“I do feel like as an offense we have a lot of tools,” wide receiver Malik Flowers said Monday. “We have a lot of guys who can go out there and make plays, explosive plays, guys who could get open and make plays every time the ball is in their hands. We just got to do a good job of getting the ball to the playmakers and making a play when the ball comes our way.”
