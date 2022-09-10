MISSOULA — Montana’s defense stretched its season-opening scoreless streak to 113 minutes and 33 seconds, quarterback Lucas Johnson ran for two touchdowns and threw another, and Nico Ramos made his first field goal as the third-ranked Griz improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over winless South Dakota on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The Griz forced South Dakota into seven three-and-outs and 3-of-15 on third downs across 14 drives. The Coyotes ended 10 drives with a punt, one with a missed field goal, one with a turnover on downs, one with a safety and one with a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Montana held South Dakota to 209 total yards, including 92 yards in the second half after allowing 117 in the first half. South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp was 12-of-23 passing for 119 yards while the Coyotes accrued 90 rushing yards on 36 carries.
The Griz finished with eight tackles for loss and five sacks after tallying five TFLs and three sacks in the first half. Linebacker Patrick O’Connell had two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, while Marcus Welnel and Tyler Flink each had a sack. Braxton Hill added a sack for a safety in the final minute of the game.
The Griz needed that defense because their offense found the end zone just three times despite putting up 351 total yards. Last week, they scored 47 points while tallying 464 yards.
Johnson finished 22-of-28 passing for 180 yards, one touchdown and his first interception of the season, which Myles Harden snagged. He led the team in rushing yards for the second straight game, running 13 times for 75 yards and two scores.
Johnson scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive, which included a 57-yard catch-and-run over the middle by tight end Cole Grossman on the first play of the game. He added a 24-yard rushing score on the third drive after a pump fake to the opposite side of the field.
Junior Bergen had a team-best six receptions for 35 yards and one score, a wide-open 12-yard strike in the third quarter to go up 22-0. He had fumbled in the red zone, forced by Tre Thomas and recovered by Harden, on their fourth drive of the game. The Griz managed just 17 yards on their next eight offensive snaps to end the first half.
Ramos made a 28-yard field goal early in the third quarter for a 16-0 lead.
This story will be updated.
