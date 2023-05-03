MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies lacrosse team swept all five major awards and earned 14 all-conference accolades from the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League.

Senior pole Justin Renk was named the PNCLL most valuable player and the defensive player of the year. Sophomore attackman Miles Hess was honored as the offensive player of the year. Midfielder Preston Stewart was tabbed as the freshman of the year. Tucker Sargent received the coach of the year award.

Montana, which won the conference championship last week, put seven players on the 13-man all-conference first team. Joining Renk, Hess and Stewart are short stick defensive midfielder Henry Hancock, long stick midfielder Mason Slapper, defenseman Carson Burrill and goalie Hunter Heaston.

Four Griz made the second team: attackman Reese Baron, midfielder Peter Curran, face off Jace Jarvis and long stick midfielder Jack Beyerle. Three Griz were honorable mention: attackman Aidan Havens, midfielder Brody Stevens and defenseman Sean Sieler.

The Griz now head to the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association Division II National Championship from May 8-13 at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas. They're the No. 4 seed in the 16-team tournament and will open against No. 13 seed Air Force at 9:45 a.m. Monday.