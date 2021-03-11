MISSOULA — More and more, a sense of normalcy is returning to the Montana football team.
The Griz are scheduled to begin spring camp Friday as they practice 21 times and play two games over a 37-day period. The first practice comes nearly a year to the day after UM was forced to abandon spring camp as sports across the world came to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think it's comforting to our players to be on a normal schedule, to have something to look forward to, and to know what they're doing next week, next month, this summer, etcetera," UM coach Bobby Hauck said in a news release.
"I really think that people our players' age function best when they've got structure and discipline, and we're able to provide that now, so they're flourishing."
The Griz are planning to host Central Washington on April 10 and Portland State on April 17 in a pair of non-conference games. Those are contingent on approval by the Missoula City-County Health Department, as is fan attendance.
Montana was one of five Big Sky teams that opted out of the conference's six-game spring season; the others are Montana State, Portland State, Sacramento State and Northern Colorado. None of the other four teams have announced they're playing a game this spring, aside from Portland State playing the Griz.
"I was never really able to make the leap mentally where playing eight or ten games this spring was a good thing," Hauck said in the news release. "I never thought it would be great for us to try to prepare in the arctic, try to play 10 games, then do it again in the fall.
"So, I like where we're at. I'm excited about the two-game schedule, and I know that our players are too."
Montana has been at work over the year away. Players tried to work out on their own at home when the campus was closed last March. They returned to Missoula for voluntary workouts in June and were allowed to practice in October thanks to NCAA allowance. They have participated in conditioning and weight training since returning to campus in January.
"Over the last two months, we've made terrific gains in the weight room, which I think is exciting," Hauck said. "For our players, they are enthused about the fact they're throwing some pretty good weight around.
"It's been rewarding to be around them and see the attitude and the work ethic coming through. It's been a prime example of the fact you don't control anything in life, but your attitude and your effort level and the attitude and effort level have been tremendous by our guys."
In the weight room, Montana is being led by football strength and conditioning coach Dan Ryan, a UM alum who most recently was Idaho State's director of strength and conditioning for all 13 sports since 2017. He replaced Matt Nicholson, who left to take the same job at Illinois State in December.
"Dan is a good guy. He fits in well with the staff, and I think he's assimilated into the team really well," Hauck said. "Being a Montana guy and an alum, it wasn't all new to him here.
"We've made kind of a turn in how we're running things down there, and I think it's been positive."
Montana returns eight starters on offense, seven on defense and 33 lettermen, per the school's official count. Among them are 2020 Big Sky preseason defensive MVP Marcus Knight, All-American safety Robby Hauck, two-time All-Big Sky wide receiver Sammy Akem and 2019 Big Sky newcomer of the year Marcus Knight at running back.
The Griz have to replace quarterback Dalton Sneed, all-time leading pass catcher Jerry Louie-McGee and record-holding tackler Dante Olson, among others, from a team that advanced to the 2019 FCS quarterfinals.
Speaking of records, the stats and game results this spring will be counted as official. For Hauck, that means these are must-win games while also giving UM a chance to work toward solidifying its starters and two-deep for the fall.
"It's all about development and improvement, and that's the spirit of this group," Hauck said. "In football, we only play 11 games a fall plus the playoffs, so you have to enjoy the process and be motivated by the process.
"We just need to keep improving this spring, and since we actually get to play a couple games, we need to go win them."
After the spring season, Montana will continue its quest for an FCS national championship when it opens its fall schedule at FBS Washington. The Griz will play their 2020 Big Sky schedule this fall after the conference voted to move it to 2021 because it didn't get played. That change means the 120th Brawl of the Wild game will be in Missoula in November 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.