The Montana Grizzlies finally have a winning record in Big Sky play.
The Griz improved to 7-6 by toughing out a 69-61 win over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho. They have their first four-game win streak and are above .500 for the second time this season at 13-12 overall.
The win sets up a top-four showdown against Weber State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Ogden, Utah. The Wildcats beat Montana State 73-63 on Thursday to improve to 8-4.
"I think that they’re playing together as well as they have all year on both sides of the ball," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said in his postgame radio interview. "They’re sharing, they’re supporting one another coming into timeouts, they’re giving each other positive reinforcement. There’s no bickering or whatever.
"But the biggest thing I remind them of is you can play well and lose and have a nasty taste in your mouth. You can play not as well as you want and win and be OK with it. So, we just got to play hard and we got to play to win every night and we’ll be happy with the product we put out there.
The win marked the ninth consecutive game in which the Griz have held their opponent to 67 or fewer points. They're giving up 63.7 points in that stretch and have posted a 5-4 record.
The Griz dominated with their defense after the teams played to a halftime tie. They held ISU to 27 points, 34.4% shooting from the field and 10% shooting on 3-pointers in the second half.
UM took its largest lead at 12 points, 53-41 with 5:57 to play, by going on an 11-1 run over a 5:00 stretch. The Griz held the Bengals without any points for 9:11 until a free throw and without a made field goal for 10:09, a stretch in which ISU missed 13 consecutive shots from the field.
The Griz limited Brayden Parker to two points after he entered the game ranking 13th in the Big Sky in scoring at a team-best 15 points per game. Brock Mackenzie, who came in averaging 12.3 points, had a team-high 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field.
"I wasn’t happy at halftime with myself to be honest," DeCuire said. "I just told the guys, hey, defense wins. Second half, if we defend, we’ll be fine."
Forward Dischon Thomas led the Griz offense with 16 points while going 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Guard Lonnell Martin Jr. also went 4 of 6 beyond the arc while tallying 14 points.
Martin hit two 3-pointers and Thomas made one triple during the 11-1 run. The Griz shot 55.6% (10 of 18) from deep against an ISU team that entered Thursday with the third-ranked 3-point defense (32.2%) in the league.
Guard Josh Vazquez started the run with a jumper, which was the first basket by either team in 4:32. He finished with all six of UM's bench points.
Forward Josh Bannan totaled 13 points, a team-best six rebounds and four assists to tie for the team high. Guard Aanen Moody chipped in 11 points. Guard Brandon Whitney had nine points and four assists.
"I think our best strength offensively is when we put four shooters on the floor," DeCuire said. "DT when he’s going is one of them. When he’s not, then we move Lonnell to the four. ... We just spread the floor out with the four shooters and we’re hard to guard when the floor is spread that way."
Montana never trailed in the game, which was tied three times. However, the Bengals refused to go away, cutting UM's 31-21 first-half lead to 34-34 after 20 minutes as they shot 57.7% from the field.
The Bengals cut UM's 53-41 lead to 55-48 with 3:45 to play. The Griz pushed it out to 60-50, but ISU pulled within 60-55 with 1:02 to play. UM made nine free throws in the last 49 seconds as ISU intentionally fouled but never got closer than 63-59. Vazquez made four of the free throws in that stretch.
The eight-point win is Montana's largest margin of victory since its 84-55 win over ISU on No. 14 in Missoula. That game came two days after a 59-57 loss to Weber State when the Wildcats stole an inbound pass and hit a 3-pointer with one second left.
Weber State is coming off a win over MSU after an 84-55 loss to Northern Colorado on Monday. The Wildcats remained in third place in the standings, while UM jumped ISU to move into fourth place with five regular-season games left.
"That one hurts more, just the way that we lost it," DeCuire said of the first game against Weber. "We know that we played well enough to beat them and we got to do it again. It’s going to be hard in their place.
"But there’s a lot more to play for. I think this group is going to be heavily motivated to go in and play the right way, play hard, play together."
