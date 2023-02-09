Griz at Idaho State

Montana forward Dischon Thomas shoots a 3-pointer over Idaho State forward Daxton Carr during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game between the Grizzlies and Bengals on Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho. The Griz scored a 69-61 win to improve to 7-6 and increase their winning streak to four games.

 Montana Athletics

The Montana Grizzlies finally have a winning record in Big Sky play.

The Griz improved to 7-6 by toughing out a 69-61 win over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho. They have their first four-game win streak and are above .500 for the second time this season at 13-12 overall.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments