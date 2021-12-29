MISSOULA — The future for the Montana track & field program continues to grow as head coach Clint May announced four more additions to his teams' rosters on Wednesday. This comes after the Griz initially added 10 newcomers during the early-signing period last month.
"I was so grateful to have 10 rock-solid student-athletes commit to the University of Montana and our track & field and cross country programs by early December," May said. "Now, having four more student-athletes with stellar resumes make the commitment in the month of December is incredible. This is what you hope for and what you work for. Our coaching staff has done a great job."
Included in the group are three out-of-state athletes in Adam Maxwell (West Linn, Oregon), Shay Pederson (Alta Loma, California), and Ani Smith (Boise, Idaho).
"These newest recruits represent the geographic diversity that we currently have on the team, that have meshed well with Missoula and the University of Montana," May said. "California, Oregon and Washington have been good for our track program. As you look at the marks from our three athletes coming from neighboring states, you will see that we got some very strong talent."
In addition to the trio of out-of-state athletes, Griz fans will recognize the name of the newest in-state commit. Brooke Stayner, a high-profile athlete from Missoula Sentinel, chose Montana over multiple Power-5 and Pac-12 offers.
"I said it three weeks ago: I want the University of Montana track & field program to truly show who we are, show our interest and show our passion and hopes for the future to every top-notch athlete in the state," May said. "Having Brooke see those things, and to ultimately feel that we, as a program, can and will elevate her as an athlete and student, is really rewarding.
"She is a very talented track & field athlete, and there is no doubt that many high-profile programs would have wanted her. Montana is a relatively small state by population. Yet, in any given year, when you look at the top two or three high school girls and top two or three boys in our state, you are truly looking at athletes that are likely to make waves in Division I. Brooke is one of those athletes."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.