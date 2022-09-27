MISSOULA — If you add up the records of Montana's first five football opponents this season, it comes out to a measly 3-15.
Talking heads across the internet have caught wind of that detail, and with it has come criticism.
Along with those criticisms has come a fall in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 ranking from No. 2 to No. 3, despite a 37-point win over Portland State on Saturday.
You can only play your scheduled games, which the Griz have dominated all of, tough opponent or not. They've won all the games that they are "supposed to win," according to Vegas betting lines, and done it convincingly.
The Griz have scored 42.35 points per game this season; in other words, roughly six trips to the end zone a game. Reversely, they've held opponents to under double-digits on average at 9.25 points per contest.
But with ample amounts of success comes scrutiny, that of which the Griz don't concern themselves. Head coach Bobby Hauck wasn't even aware that this strength of schedule discussion was being had by FCS fans who track the polls.
"Who mentioned that?" Hauck said of people mentioning Montana opponents' combined record. "I don't do social media ... there's a reason why the team's we've played have losses. We've given them to them."
Tougher than it appears
The eye test tells you that the Griz schedule has been weak thus far, but there's more to it than meets the eye.
Just a year ago, the University of South Dakota, Montana's week 2 opponent this season, was an FCS playoff team. This year, they return a strong team that has already been through the gauntlet, explaining their 1-3 start. They played FBS Kansas State on the road, a team that recently went on to knock off No. 18 Oklahoma. They also played the No. 1 FCS team in the country and reigning national champion, North Dakota State.
Portland State, whom the Griz most recently dismantled, only entered the contest with an 0-2 mark because they played FBS teams in back-to-back weeks to open the season. While they were brutalized by the Washington Huskies in week 2, they nearly pulled off a week 1 upset over San Jose State, falling just short by a final score of 17-21.
While there's less to be said for Northwestern State and Indiana State, the Grizzlies' first two opponents this season, those games can be attributed to a whole different cause. With a track record of success, Montana isn't widely seen as a welcome foe on anybody's schedule.
Scheduling conflicts
We've seen it time and time again, and already observed it on many occasions this season: FBS teams paying FCS teams to come to their stadium, and in the end, beat them. Colorado State recently paid Big Sky foe Sacramento State $400,000 to make the trip to Fort Collins. The Hornets subsequently stomped the Rams out at home, 41-10, leaving with a big paycheck and a signature win on their resume.
That was the eighth time already in the 2022 campaign that an FCS program ousted an FBS program. Southern Illinois beating the Big 10's Northwestern and Weber State smoking the Mountain West's Utah State were a few of the other standout games. But with that said, these contests serve as prime examples as to why the Griz have to add Northwestern State and Indiana State to their schedule rather than the likes of Oregon and Washington.
Especially Washington, after going to their house during the 2021 slate and bussing back home with a 13-7 win over the then-nationally-ranked Huskies. The team's success makes it difficult to add tougher teams to the schedule who fear dashing their own playoff hopes with a "bad loss" to an FCS team like Montana.
"We have a hard time getting games," Hauck said. "Non-conference scheduling for us is difficult."
Time will tell
Whether they are ranked No. 1, No. 3 or unranked, the Griz don't care. That's the resounding feeling from both Hauck and players, who believe every win they secure is important, regardless of who it is across the line of scrimmage.
"We're playing whose in front of us and we prepare for everyone just the same," said senior wide receiver Malik Flowers. "You can be a higher-ranked team or a lower-ranked team, but anyone can win any Saturday so we can't go out underestimating a team."
But with games versus two Top 10-ranked teams coming up next month, No. 5 Sacramento State on Oct. 22 and No. 8 Weber State on Oct. 29, they'll have a chance to quiet all naysayers who think their success has come from a weak schedule.
"We don't believe in rankings," said running back Xavier Harris. "We know how we play, we know how we feel and if the media wants to put us at number three, that's OK, that's fine. We're just going to come harder every week and come harder every week and we'll shut you guys up soon."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.