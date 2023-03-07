Montana NAU Laolu Oke

Montana forward Laolu Oke comes up with the ball in the Big Sky Conference men's basketball semifinal game between the Grizzlies and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

BOISE — Montana coach Travis DeCuire has been a long-time proponent of giving the top two seeds a double bye in the Big Sky tournament.

He’s still a fan of that even after the new format was put into practice this year and his Grizzlies lost in the semifinals. As the No. 4 seed, UM wasn’t supposed to benefit from the new format, but they had seemingly become the favorites after Northern Arizona’s upset win Sunday.

