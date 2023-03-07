BOISE — Montana coach Travis DeCuire has been a long-time proponent of giving the top two seeds a double bye in the Big Sky tournament.
He’s still a fan of that even after the new format was put into practice this year and his Grizzlies lost in the semifinals. As the No. 4 seed, UM wasn’t supposed to benefit from the new format, but they had seemingly become the favorites after Northern Arizona’s upset win Sunday.
NAU entered the 10-team tournament as the No. 9 seed, won its first-round game and then upset No. 1 seed Eastern Washington. Suddenly, the team with a worse record had a day off, UM was playing for the second day in a row and the defensive-minded Griz gave up 51 second-half points, the most they’ve allowed in any half this year, in a season-ending 83-71 loss.
“What happens is March Madness,” DeCuire said, alluding to upsets. “NAU stole that advantage from Eastern Washington and I think their staff did a phenomenal job with that. They had a chance to watch us play. They had a chance to practice in between games.
“They did a good job of executing on both sides of the ball. They came out like a team that was fresh and energetic in the second half. I felt they just had more energy than us down the stretch.”
NAU needed that day off because of the emotional nature of a buzzer-beating win against the top seed in the tournament, coach Shane Burcar said, noting that he didn’t fall asleep until after 3 a.m. that night. The Lumberjacks used that day off to do rest and recovery work like extra sleep, hydration and massages.
Guard Jalen Cone was anxious to get back on the court and appeared to take advantage of the time off as he came out scorching hot from the field as NAU shot 56.7%, the third-highest percentage allowed by the Griz this season. He worked his way to a game-high 28 points and made six of his 10 3-point attempts, adding to his Big Sky-best mark for made 3-pointers this year.
Forward Carson Towt made the hustle plays that led to NAU winning loose balls while playing smart through early fouls to finish with 14 points and nine rebounds. That helped NAU outscore UM 51-37 in the second half and put up 83 points, the second most UM allowed to a conference opponent this year. The Lumberjacks had a 15-7 edge in points off turnovers and a 32-24 advantage in paint points.
“We put a lot of stress on 50-50 balls: the rebounds, the loose balls on the floor, the deflected balls,” DeCuire said. “The team that comes up with the most of those wins. In the first half, I felt like we were dominating in that area and we weren’t executing great on offense or defense, but we kept ourselves in the game with the extra possessions and how hard we were playing and how hard we were executing on defense for the most part.
“In the second half, that got away from us. There was just way too many missed shots that were deflected. Towt got his hands on a lot of balls that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet because he tips them out and somebody else comes up with that offensive rebound. There were just way too many second shots for that team.”
Two early charge fouls on All-Big Sky first-team forward Josh Bannan forced him to sit for a portion of the opening half, but he tried to stay prepared for whenever he was called upon. He scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and grabbed a game-high 11 boards as UM shot 45.5% from the field.
Montana did have forwards step up in the first half in place of Bannan. Forward Dischon Thomas poured in a team-high 19 points but had only eight after halftime. He grabbed seven rebounds.
Forward Laolu Oke had all four of his rebounds and both of his assists prior to halftime as the teams played to a 34-34 tie. He also drew two fouls on Towt.
Forward Mack Anderson came up with a couple defensive stops of Towt before throwing down a dunk. He tied the program record of 134 games played, set by Bobby Moorehead.
“There’s definitely the element of our scrappiness,” a teary-eyed Bannan said. “It felt like we were underprepared for that. That solely fell on the players tonight. I know personally I wish I could have some plays back. I think we could have done a better job of executing defensively as a group. I think that was the biggest difference.”
The Griz were playing the second day in a row after an 83-74 victory over Idaho State in the quarterfinals. The quick turnaround was exacerbated by the fact that All-Big Sky second-team guard Aanen Moody “definitely wasn’t 100%” healthy because he had injured the arch in one of his feet and had it heavily taped for the game, DeCuire said.
Moody was at the team’s walkthrough for NAU but didn’t participate in any typical shooting or movement work for the agile combo guard. He was limited to six points on 2-of-8 shooting and two assists one day after he had career highs with 28 points and seven assists.
Guard Josh Vazquez scored all eight of his points in the second half. Guard Brandon Whitney scored 10 points but was held to just two in the second half. UM's guards shot a combined 9 of 25 from the floor.
“I thought they did a good job of fighting the touch with all of our perimeter players,” DeCuire said. “It made it very difficult for us to move the ball. When teams play you that way, the answer is to penetrate, whether it’s throw it into the paint or the post, and that didn’t work, or spread the floor and drive.
"Right now, our best driver is Brandon Whitney and in these situations you probably need multiple guys that can put it on the floor and create a shot for themselves and others. That’s just not necessarily our strength right now.”
Montana and NAU’s two regular-season games both were decided by one point as they split the results, each winning at home. Neither team led by more than three points in the final 18:32 of the first game and neither team led by more than six in the final 26:29 of the second game.
UM held an early four-point lead in the second half, but paint points killed the Griz. Towt’s offensive rebound and put back was his fourth bucket in the lane since UM went up four, and that score put the Griz in a 12-point deficit, 58-46, with 9:39 to play.
Montana whittled the lead down to five at 70-65 with 2:21 to play on a Bannan layup. UM scored only one field goal after that as NAU used free throws to push the final margin back to 12 points.
“Our execution defensively just wasn’t there,” Whitney said. “I think the guards could have fought to get over the screens better. The bigs could have got up better. But other than that, they made shots.
“There were stretches where there were shots that we didn’t necessarily want to take. But other than that, I think we took the shots that we wanted to take, they just weren’t falling.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.