The Montana volleyball team faced an interesting question as it opened the 2023 season with the first practice on Tuesday. How do you follow up the most successful season of the last 23 years?

The Grizzlies return plenty of talent from the 2022 team that won 17 matches, the most since the turn of the century. It was a six-win improvement from the fall 2021 season, which was also a nine-win improvement from the COVID-shortened spring season prior to that.

The wins piled up as the year wore on. The Griz finished 10-6 in the Big Sky and in a tie for fourth, but were eliminated in the first round of the Big Sky tournament for the fifth consecutive time.

For head coach Allison Lawrence and her team, this year is not about exceeding 17 wins or replicating any of the landmark achievements from the 2022 team. This year, the goal is simple. Prove that Montana belongs in the conversation at the top of the Big Sky.

“I think this year is a big narrative shift for us and a big goal shift,” Lawrence said. “The past couple of years, our goal has just been to win and to feel like we can win often. We built a resume that is worthy of a team in the top group of our conference. I feel like now that we did what we set out to do last year, we have to take that next step in our growth and that is to win bigger matches and put ourselves in position to go further in the tournament and be closer to a regular-season title.”

The Griz will have plenty of chances to test themselves in big-time matches. They put together a difficult nonconference schedule that will see two likely ranked opponents come to Missoula. They are just part of a nonconference schedule that includes five top 100 teams.

It will make it a challenge to match the 7-5 record that Montana entered Big Sky play with last season. And while Montana isn’t trying to measure itself against that 2022 success, the energy the Griz feel from it has Lawrence and her team excited to get back on the court.

“I just feel so strongly the momentum from last season in ways that make it feel like we’re hitting the ground running,” Lawrence said. “It has felt like a long time since we’ve played a match, but at the same time we feel so connected to the work we built last year. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Montana returns five starters, including a pair of All-Big Sky performers in Paige Clark and Carly Anderson. Ellie Scherffius will look to back up a great 2022 season at middle blocker while Jackie Howell, Catie Semadeni and Sarah Ashley all provide veteran leadership.

Maddie Kremer played 32 sets over 18 matches in 2022 and could see a larger role this year. Madi Chuhlantseff has returned from injury and could see plenty of time as well. There are also a large number of younger returners eager to make a larger impact. There are a couple of key roles to fill at middle blocker and libero, and some younger players are in contention.

Overall, the Griz bring back 85% of their starts and most of the depth from a year ago. It’s been building for years, and the continuity and togetherness of the group is a big reason that Lawrence is excited for the upcoming season.

“I think the product you’re seeing this year and the strength of our entire roster is from everybody pushing as hard as they can from their respective roles for multiple years,” Lawrence said. “It’s such a team effort and such a united front. It’s a confidence builder teammate-to-teammate knowing that everyone is prepared, and I think it’s going to serve us in a very challenging preseason schedule.”

It’s all a part of a larger plan. In years past, matchups against teams atop the Big Sky provided growing pains. They showed the Griz how far they still needed to go. Last year, Montana knocked off Portland State when the Vikings were leading the Big Sky. The Griz swept perennial power Northern Arizona for the first time in 12 years and took sets off some of the other top teams in the league.

This year, perhaps more than any other under Lawrence, will see Montana tested with top-tier opponents. The success for Montana won’t necessarily be told through wins and losses, but how the team competes and comes together. It’s just another step on the path to the top.

“With any kind of growth comes some pain. I think that’s something we’re ready for and it’s something we want,” Lawrence said. “We want to be learners and to be ready to risk it for our long-term vision. Our preseason could be a lot of close wins or losses, but we’re just looking for growth. The place that we’re going requires us to challenge ourselves as much as we can.”