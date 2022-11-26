MISSOULA - The stadium was somber, the sidelines were quiet and the scoreboard was lopsided.
In the early parts of Saturday's first round FCS playoff matchup between the Montana Grizzlies and the visiting Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, the team from Missouri led 24-3.
Then the unthinkable happened.
The Griz came out of the halftime break to rip off 31 unanswered points, winning 34-24 in advancing to next Saturday's second round where they will play North Dakota State University.
The defining moment of the comeback was when kick-returner Malik Flowers returned a kickoff for a touchdown to make the score 24-10, the seventh of his career. It tied the Big Sky all-time record with New Orleans Saint and former Weber State Wildcat Rashid Shaheed.
From there, it was all Griz as Keelan White, Cole Grossman, Junior Bergen and Nico Ramos all added to the scoreboard.
Speaking of records, safety Robby Hauck had 15 tackles to break the Big Sky all-time tackles record. He passed EWU's Ronnie Hamlin who had 437.
Despite a weak first half, quarterback Lucas Johnson finished with 306 yards and two touchdowns.
This story will be updated.
