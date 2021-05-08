MISSOULA — Montana couldn't carry over the momentum from its series-opening upset victory over Weber State and will now face an uphill climb at the Big Sky Conference softball tournament.
The Griz will be the No. 6 seed at the six-team tournament after they finished in a four-way tie for third place with an 8-10 mark in league action. They could've ended as high as No. 2 after they opened the series with 7-6 win Friday, but they then lost 10-2 Friday and 11-5 Saturday at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula.
Montana will open the tournament against No. 3 Sacramento State at noon Thursday in Ogden, Utah, the home of No. 1 Weber State. The Hornets also finished 8-10 in conference play but have gone 2-10 since they swept Montana in Missoula.
The winner will move on to face No. 2 Southern Utah at 5 p.m. Thursday. The tournament champ gets an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
“The positives from the weekend are that we showed our ability to continue to play our way, to show some toughness we have,” Montana coach Melanie Meuchel said in a news release. “At times we played the game very well, on every side of the ball. I think we’re playing a little bit more freely.
“Our players will continue to fight and grind and get after those opportunities that lie in front of us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.