MISSOULA — The Montana softball team won a pair of games on Saturday as its fall exhibition season continued at Grizzly Softball Field.
Montana defeated Columbia Basin 9-1 on a walk-off, two-run triple by Elise Ontiveros in the bottom of the sixth, then defeated Miles Community College by the same score, with the game ending on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth.
In the Grizzlies’ second win of the afternoon, Allie Brock and Grace Haegele no-hit the Pioneers and Hannah Jablonski hit Montana’s first home run of the fall, over the fence in left-center in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-1.
It also happened to be her birthday. “As soon as I saw it, it was pretty cool,” she said. “Definitely a day I won’t forget. To see my team at home plate was one of the coolest parts.”
Montana, which opened its exhibition schedule with a pair of wins over Providence last Sunday, was better across the board six days later.
The Grizzlies batted .473 on Saturday and limited their two opponents to one earned run on .179 hitting.
“We worked on our team chemistry and our energy as a whole, kind of getting lost in the moment and being fearless,” Jablonski said. “That was one of the biggest words this week, fearless, and I definitely think we did that today.”
Dana Butterfield got the start against Columbia Basin and allowed one run over six innings.
“I was so happy with our pitching,” Griz coach Melanie Meuchel said. “Dana brought a good intensity and really pounded the zone and gave herself good counts and threw well against them.”
Montana scored twice in the bottom of the first and steadily pulled away, scoring in five of its six innings of at-bats.
Kendall Curtis, Jaxie Klucewich and Kelly Sweyer all had three hits, with Ontiveros driving in three.
Against Miles CC, Allie Brock got the start and threw three innings. “She came out and threw aggressively and threw with great movement,” Meuchel said. “Really proud of the way the pitchers came out and set a tone for our team.”
She was replaced in the top of the fourth by freshman Grace Haegele, who worked a 1-2-3 inning and got the final out on a swinging strikeout on a 1-2 pitch. And she was … excited about it. Very much so. Her enthusiasm inspired a mini mosh pit in front of the dugout.
When she struck out the side in the top of the fifth, same thing.
“Our fans are going to enjoy watching her. She pitches with a lot of passion. She’s contagious. She’s fun to watch,” Meuchel said.
Montana scored four runs on two hits in the first, added another in the third and walked it off for the second time on the day with four more in the fifth.
After Jablonski made it 7-1, Montana loaded the bases for Ontiveros, who made it 8-1 with a single through the left side. Pinch hitter Jessica Stanfield followed with a five-pitch walk to end it.
“First weekend out, I think we did a great job, but it was still first games out together,” Meuchel said. “Our ability to make adjustments within a pitch or two pitches or within an at-bat was better today.
“It’s fun to watch them grow in confidence of what they are capable of doing and apply it in a game atmosphere, to see the adjustments we’re making and the belief they are developing in one another.”
The usual suspects did a bulk of the damage on Saturday. Curtis went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Klucewich went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and Ontiveros had three hits and four RBIs.
And then there were the new faces, who are stepping into the voids left by last year’s accomplished seniors.
Kelly Sweyer, hitting as the designated player, went 4 for 5 with three doubles on Saturday. Grace Hardy, taking over third base, went 3 for 6 with two doubles. And Jablonski had three hits, four RBIs and scored twice.
She has taken over at first base, filling the rather large shoes of Cami Sellers.
“I know Cami held it down. I just want to come in and do me and live up to the expectations she set for this program and build off what she accomplished,” Jablonski said.
Meuchel added: “People were waiting for opportunities and are stepping into those opportunities and showing what they are capable of.”
Montana will face Miles CC at 1 p.m. Sunday and Carroll at 3:30 p.m.
