On another windy day in Maricopa, Ariz., Montana closed the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic with a team score of 321 on Tuesday at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

The Grizzlies moved up two spots to finish 17th at the 54-hole tournament on a day when only five of 20 teams broke 310. “It was tough out there. Really windy again today,” UM coach Jim Mee said.

The day’s highlight was the play of Kylie Franklin, who carded a 4-over 76, the best round by a Montana golfer at the tournament. She tied for 60th (78-82-76) in the individual standings.

Her teammates all shot scores in the 80s on Tuesday. Tricia Joyce (80-80-80) tied for 77th, Jessica Ponce (77-85-81) tied for 82nd, Madison Cecil (77-83-84) tied for 84th and Raina Ports (80-82-86) tied for 93rd.

Montana finished two strokes behind Eastern Washington, three ahead of Montana State, four up on Portland State two weeks out from the Big Sky Conference Championship.

