The Montana women’s golf team closed the Lady Thunderbird Invitational with a 313 on Saturday as the Grizzlies wrapped up their spring opener at the Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George, Utah.

Montana tied for 13th out of 16 teams in its first of four spring tournaments leading up to next month’s Big Sky Conference Championship. The Griz will return to action next weekend at the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz.

