MISSOULA — When the University of Montana Grizzly esports team started in 2019, program director Michael Cassens didn't envision winning as the main goal.
He hoped for a team with a foundation of diversity and building a community that could uplift and support the students competing and participating with the team — whether they are in for the competitive side or not.
With that in mind, the gaming Grizzlies have also brought home some wins lately, showing plenty of growth as a young program also becoming a winning one.
On March 27, the Grizzly esports Rocket League team — a video game that is basically soccer with cars played on teams of three — won the Big Sky conference title in the Electronic Gaming Federation College (EGFC) league, which houses all 11 full-time Big Sky Conference schools, although not all have a Rocket League team.
The conference title, which Montana won by beating Northern Arizona, qualified the Grizzlies for the EGFC national championships April 28 where athletes will compete remotely.
"It's always something we hope for our players and we always look for them to be celebrated in that way," Cassens, who is a professor in UM's School of Visual and Media Arts, said last week during a phone interview. " ... We've been fortunate in this case that we were able to win and we are very grateful for that. ... I think for them, the results of seeing the hard work pay off is a big thing.
"But they didn't have to sacrifice everything else. We always make sure academics and our principles of inclusivity are number one," he added. "We put those things at the top and the competitiveness will follow, and if they see if that is what the result is I think they are really happy about that."
The program as a whole, not just the Rocket League team, fields students from a variety of majors just like you'd find on any NCAA sanctioned athletics team. Business majors, communication majors, graphic designers and artists are all represented. When the program got off the ground a few years ago some now-former UM golfers and goal keepers joined.
"We accept anyone at any level when it comes to playing. We have a policy that says 'No matter what your background is, we want you to come play with us and know that you have the same support that you would if you were on any other competitive varsity team,'" Cassens said.
That support structure Cassens spoke about didn't develop overnight. While it was a main part of the team's foundation, Cassens looked to his wife's experience as a collegiate cross country and track runner at UM, admiring the structure and support the program offered.
So he took some of what he saw and admired and implemented it to the esports program.
"It's such a fundamental part of sports and I think that it was such a gift and it gave (my wife) a way for her to go to school," he said. "We offer scholarships so that it helps reduce the cost and burden of going to school. We are trying to make it more equitable for our students, but they don't have to be the best player in the nation to come here. We just want them to come and be part of our community and give back to our community.
"The only requirement we have is that they be a part of what we do and at least one of the charitable events that we do each year," he added. "Then they have all the support that goes along with that."
The program grew quickly after getting interest from 90 students in 2019, a number that has ballooned to about 250 now, but current Rocket League team member Blake Heintzelman didn't hear about the Grizzly program until an ad for it popped up on his online class shell.
He said he has met some of his closest friends through the team, but the recent wins have made things even sweeter much like Cassens said.
"Winning is definitely not everything," Heintzelman, who joined the team around January 2021, said last week over the phone. "We always try to have a whole bunch of fun, but when you have an undefeated season going into tournament play over two semesters, when that happens you really want to see how much you can achieve. Northern Arizona was the only team to beat us in those two semesters, and that is who we beat to win the Big Sky Conference so that little revenge felt great."
With the wins in Rocket League and highly competitive Overwatch, Apex Legends, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite and League of Legends teams, Cassens hopes to see the program continue to build and expand. The program hopes to help rural high schools form teams and create a Montana centric league, potentially expanding access to a growing but often inaccessible sport.
He noted that Montana Tech, Carroll and Montana State all have teams that compete in various other games — Providence also does and East Helena High School fields a team — but Cassens wants to see esports grow more and more in the state at the high school level.
"Find that place for them, that's really what's important," he said. "To know that, not only can they study something and be passionate about something but also recreate and be part of something as well."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.