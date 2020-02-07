MISSOULA — Montana's Buck Buchanan Award-winning linebacker Dante Olson has long been known as one of the best overall athletes in the Grizzly locker room. Now he'll get the chance to test his ability against the best college football players in the nation at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced Friday.
In the days leading up to his standout appearance at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January, Olson accepted an invitation to the combine, set for Feb. 24–March 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Olson will join 336 prospects at this year's combine. Workouts begin on Thursday, Feb. 27, with tight ends, quarterbacks and wideouts. Olson is set to compete with fellow linebackers and defensive linemen on Saturday, Feb. 29.
One of 44 linebackers to receive an invite to the combine, Olson is the only player at that position from the FCS ranks and one of just eight players from the subdivision to book a trip to Indy. The only other player from the Big Sky Conference to receive an invite was Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.
Since earning his degree from UM in December, Olson has been living in Northern California training for his combine opportunity.
