MISSOULA — Wake up at the crack of dawn, then hit the practice field and train until you’re entirely worn out.

Go to sleep, repeat and if you’re lucky, you get one day of rest, maybe two.

That was the weekly schedule for former Montana Grizzlies Patrick O’Connell and Justin Ford for the past three months — until Tuesday. That rigorous regimen which logged endless hours was finally put to use.

From the University of Montana, the duo headlined a group of 10 players testing in the Grizzlies' Pro Day in front of eight NFL scouts.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were all on hand to do their homework.

The two draft-pick hopefuls had just this one chance to validate their training and improve their respective draft stocks. They delivered.

“It’s kind of crazy,” O’Connell said. “We’ve been working so hard for the last three-plus months for this one day … when that day comes you have to put your best foot forward and that’s what I think I did today.”

The walk-on-turned-star from Kalispell was arguably the top performer, consistently setting the bar with his results.

In the broad jump he set an event-high at 10 feet, 2 inches, a number he said he couldn’t achieve throughout all of his training. In the vertical jump, he rose up 38.5 inches, another Pro Day high. The 40-yard dash saw him clock a time of 4.65 seconds, putting him in good standing nationally.

If he were to have been invited to this year’s NFL draft combine, his vertical measurement would’ve been the top result, his pro shuttle (4.28) and L-drill (6.97) would’ve been top two and his 40-yard dash would’ve been above average.

The spotlight brought out the best in O’Connell, whose draft stock almost certainly climbed as a result of his efforts.

“I would hope so,” O’Connell said on if he thinks he improved his draft stock. “Just talking to some of the teams that I talked with, they liked the numbers and everything like that so I think it’s a great day.”

“(Getting drafted) is a high expectation to have, but I expect a lot out of myself and I always set my dream and goal to do that and I want to see it happen and I think it could potentially happen.”

Ford, the other former Grizzly who may get drafted, also had a stellar showing.

The ball-hawking cornerback rep-ed out 20 bench presses, which would’ve been the NFL combine high mark for players at his position. Adding that to his resume affirms his reputation as an oversized, physical defensive back at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds.

He also clocked 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash and recorded a vertical leap of 35 inches.

“I definitely think I deserve to hear my name called,” Ford said. “I go in (to the draft) with no expectations though. I feel like no matter what I’ll have a shot and a chance to prove myself and I think that’s all I’ve been needing my whole career. So as long as that opportunity is on the table, I’ll do exactly what’s asked of me.”

Malik Flowers, Marcus Welnel, Jayden Dawson, Eli Alford and Adam Botkin were the other ex-Grizzlies put to the test.

Flowers, an elite return man, had the fastest 40 time of anyone at 4.46 seconds. Alford, an interior defensive lineman, paced the bench-press test with 31 reps. Welnel, a Helena native who stayed in Missoula to train at Pfahler Sports Specific, a gym owned by former Grizzly Steve Pfahler and his ex-Lady Griz wife Alyssa, had all-around solid numbers. Dawson impressed in the shuttle with a 4.40 time.

But Botkin, a kicker, might’ve been the surprise of the event. Not only based off the fact that he was doing it after just one year of college football experience with which he hardly played, but that he performed well.

His 35.5 inch vertical would be the best of any specialist at the NFL combine. Plus, he knocked down a few field goals from 52 yards with room to spare.

While his NFL prospects may not be as realistic as some of his fellow participants, his participation was driven by purpose. Becoming a social media influencer over the years, Botkin has a following of thousands of young athletes that he wants to show anything is possible.

“My biggest thing is that I’ve been lucky enough to build up a platform of followers through social media so my main goal, even if nothing comes from today, is to display not letting setbacks dictate your goals,” Botkin said. “If one person takes away that they are going to work a little bit harder today or push it because they can see a person in my position, who wasn’t even paying college football a year ago can be in that position … that means more than just being out here today.”

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Grizzlies were represented last season when the Green Bay Packers selected former UM wide receiver Samori Toure in the final round.

Pro Day Results

Bench Press:

Alford – 31

Welnel – 27

Ford – 20

Flowers – 12

O’Connell – DNP

Dawson – DNP

Botkin – DNP

Vertical Jump:

O’Connell – 38.5”

Welnel – 36.5”

Botkin – 35.5”

Ford – 35”

Flowers – 34”

Dawson – 30”

Alford – DNP

Broad Jump:

O’Connell – 10’2”

Flowers – 10’

Welnel – 9’11”

Ford – 9’7”

Dawson – 9’6”

Botkin – DNP

Alford – DNP

40 Yard Dash:

Flowers – 4.46

O’Connell – 4.65

Ford – 4.65

Botkin – 4.66

Welnel – 4.72

Dawson – 4.76

Alford – 5.20

Pro Shuttle:

O’Connell – 4.28

Welnel – 4.38

Flowers – 4.39

Dawson – 4.40

Ford – 4.46

Alford – 4.81

Botkin – DNP

L-Drill:

O’Connell – 6.97

Flowers – 7.13

Ford – 7.19

Welnel – 7.33

Alford – 7.94

Botkin – DNP

Dawson – DNP

Photos: Montana Pro Day