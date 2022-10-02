POCATELLO, Idaho — Through the Montana football team’s first four games this season, first-year quarterback Lucas Johnson has put himself in good graces with the team’s faithful fan base.
He displayed all the tools in his skill set that made him a bowl game winner in his 2021 season at San Diego State.
In those contests he generated 859 passing yards and 10 scores through the air, with the aerial attack outpacing the backfield yardage in each game. All was well, with the running back committee having to play just a complementary role in the meantime.
But on Saturday, for the first time in his short Griz career, Johnson sputtered a bit. On the team’s first possession, he fired an interception that turned into an Idaho State field goal. Later on, trying to scramble toward the pylon for a touchdown, he fumbled out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
Not every game is going to be perfect, but when those less-than-stellar games occur, someone else needs to step up to the challenge. And for the first time this season, the running backs became the emphasis of the offense Saturday, making the most of each additional carry.
If you take away Johnson’s 31 rushing yards, the backs outgained the passing game for the first time in 2022, 215 yards to 208. Marcus Knight shone as the star with 109 yards, but Nick Ostmo and Xavier Harris combined for another 106 yards.
This unit is hitting its stride at the right time. Harris summed it up best in practice last week.
“Now we’ve got a three-headed monster and now it’s going to be tough to stop us,” Harris said.
Any given week
The trend starting to set in for the Griz is this: one running back is going to have a big game every week, and there’s no saying who it’ll be.
Looking back to their homecoming blowout over Portland State, it was Harris who presented as the top back. Totaling 92 yards on just eight carries, he averaged over 10 yards per tote while breaking free for a 64-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career.
Until then, though, it was Ostmo who seemed to be the coaching staff’s most trusted back. To date, he still has the most carries on the team and leads the pack with rushing yards. During their first three games versus Northwestern State, South Dakota and Indiana State, he accumulated 132 yards and a touchdown.
But Saturday, it was Knight who shone the brightest with his 109 yards and a touchdown. His output snapped a 12-game streak for the Griz of having no running back crack the century mark. In his career, it was his third-most yards in a single game and the fourth time he’s eclipsed 100 yards.
“Any play is 11 guys, so if one guy is having success, the other 10 are doing pretty good too,” head coach Bobby Hauck said of Knight’s success. “But yes, I think he played well today.”
Establish the run
To get their running backs and their entire offense into a groove, the coaching staff has taken a calculated approach. They’ve made a concerted effort to start drives with the run, chipping away at yardage early to make second through fourth down tries much shorter.
On Saturday, the Griz began eight of their 12 drives with running plays. Knight spoke on the team’s tactic and attempt to control the game and build momentum on the ground.
“We always want to start our drive with a positive run just to get the momentum going,” Knight said. “It makes it easier in third-down situations.”
Hauck echoed the same sentiment. Picking up those short-yardage bursts early in a set of downs makes achieving a first-down much more manageable as opposed to chancing an incomplete pass and having to pick up 10 yards over the next two plays.
“We ran a lot because we were running it well,” Hauck said. “That makes third-down easier.”
Once they entered the second quarter, that approach started to pay off as the run game began to flow. They were able to control the clock, string together long drives with many first downs and get on the scoreboard.
It opened up the passing game a bit more, as Johnson later found Keelan White for a touchdown. When White caught that ball, no defender was within 15 yards of him as the defense had their efforts focused elsewhere.
"We averaged six yards a carry," Hauck said. "We got control of the game. It's a shame we didn't finish a couple more drives, because we were in control after the first quarter."
Nonetheless, their focus in prioritizing the run game has led to big dividends early on, and helped largely when they looked most vulnerable on Saturday.
With a bye week coming at the perfect time to right their wrongs, the team should continue to roll when back in action. And they know that if they ever need to, they can lean on their three-headed monster.
"We're a really good team … competitive, play hard, they like playing with and for each other, it's a good football team," Hauck said. "And they can run, too."
Big Sky Week 5 Results
Montana 28, Idaho State 20; Montana State 41, UC Davis 24; Idaho 55, Northern Colorado 35; Sacramento State 45, Cal Poly 21; Portland State 35, Northern Arizona 27; Florida 52, Eastern Washington 17.
Big Sky Standings
Montana (5-0, 2-0)
Montana State (4-1, 2-0)
Idaho (3-2, 2-0)
Sacramento State (4-0, 1-0)
Weber State (4-0, 1-0)
Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-1)
Portland State (1-3, 1-1)
Eastern Washington (1-3, 0-1)
Cal Poly (1-3, 0-1)
Northern Arizona (1-4, 0-2)
UC Davis (1-4, 0-2)
Idaho State (0-5, 0-2)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.