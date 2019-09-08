Nine days after giving up six goals in a humbling loss to one Pac-12 opponent on the road, the Montana soccer team faced another.

This time the Grizzlies (0-3-2) walked off the field with the same result but a decidedly different takeaway.

“It’s the best we’ve played all year against a very good team,” said second-year coach Chris Citowicki, whose team lost 1-0 to unbeaten California on Sunday afternoon in Berkeley.

The Bears (5-0-0) entered the match with 12 goals scored through their first four matches, including a 5-0 victory over Weber State, and no goals allowed.

A penalty kick in the 48th minute proved to be the match’s only goal as Griz goalkeeper Claire Howard made four saves. All five of Montana’s shots came in a strong second-half performance.

“That’s the most organized we’ve looked and confident in shape and confident going forward against a Pac-12 team. It was great,” said Citowicki.

“We’ve played Pac-12 teams previously and I looked at it like, I don’t know where the goal is going to come from. In this one, we created good chances. It’s frustrating we didn’t score. We had some good opportunities.”

