Montana faced Washington State on Friday night, yet the lingering effects of that game, a 6-0 Cougar victory, were visible all over Luger Field when the Grizzlies took on Gonzaga in Spokane on Sunday.
At least in the first half.
The Bulldogs (3-1-0) outshot the Grizzlies 10-1 through the opening 45 minutes and scored what would be the game-winning goal in the ninth minute as Gonzaga won 1-0 to keep Montana (0-2-2) winless on the season.
“That game still had a residual effect on us in the first half. We literally played like we were playing Washington State,” said coach Chris Citowicki, whose team spent most of the opening period defending its end of the field.
The Cougars have been doing that to teams this season. They scored five goals on Sunday against James Madison before that match was even 25 minutes in.
“You could tell after the way we lost that game at Washington State that it was going to them a while to come out of it,” said Citowicki. “To have the belief we had after (playing North Dakota State last Sunday) beat out of us, it was going to take us a while to start playing again.”
Lauren Elwer, a freshman and the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year last season, made it 1-0 when she scored her third goal of the season in the ninth minute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.