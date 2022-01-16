MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team squandered a big lead then delivered a nerve-racking win Sunday, holding off Air Force for a 4-3 triumph at the Peak Racquet Club. 

The win gave the Grizzlies a weekend sweep after beating Big Sky Conference foe Eastern Washington, 7-0, on Friday. Montana improved to 2-0 in dual action. 

UM jumped to a big 3-0 match advantage over the Falcons (1-2), who earned a 6-1 win over the Eagles on Saturday, by earning the doubles point and two singles wins. But the visitors stormed back to tie the dual at 3-3, leaving senior Milo Benn to clinch it for UM at No. 6 singles 

"I think we got very, very fortunate today," UM coach Jason Brown said. "Air Force outplayed us in a lot of spots.

"I'm really proud of Milo Benn. He's a senior, coming off the bench and wasn't expecting to play today. The fact that he hadn't played a competitive match for a few months and clinched the win for his team was a big deal, especially for a senior."

The Griz started the meet with momentum, clinching the doubles point. Lawrence Sciglitano and Moritz Stoeger came out firing at No. 2, breaking Air Force's serve to put them up 3-1 en route to a 6-2 victory.

At No. 1, Ed Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey took down the Falcons, 6-3, to clinch the doubles point and put the Grizzlies up 1-0.

Stoeger and Sciglitano also won in singles. But the Falcons rallied and knotted the team score at 3-3 when UM freshman Sam Baldwin lost at No. 5 singles, 6-2, 6-2.

The last match of the day was the most crucial. Benn used his experience to defeat Kyle Garner in come-from-behind fashion in three sets, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

"It was a crazy match," Benn said. "It was a team effort and the guys pulled through. It was great to have all support behind me."

