MISSOULA — Montana men's basketball player Cameron Parker has received an eligibility waiver from the NCAA to play immediately.
The news was first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman and was confirmed by the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. Parker, a transfer from Sacred Heart, committed to the Grizzlies in mid-April.
A guard, he holds the NCAA record for assists in a game with 24.
Parker was optimistic from the start he would have a good shot at a waiver to play immediately. The Beaverton, Oregon, product wanted to play closer to home and Montana helped provide that opportunity.
Parker has a family connection in Missoula — Griz standout wide receiver Samori Toure is his cousin.
Parker is recovering from an ankle injury but should be back to full strength by basketball season. That injury ended his 2019-20 season. He was averaging 9.9 points and 7.8 assists per game.
UM players have been back on campus for several weeks.
At 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Parker will be a strong addition to the Grizzlies, who already have solid ball handlers in Timmy Falls, Josh Vazquez and Naseem Gaskin. Montana will also have center Michael Steadman after he had to sit out last season.
Parker is on scholarship with Montana. The Grizzlies also added fellow transfer Cameron Satterwhite during the offseason. He will be eligible immediately.
Jordan Hansen
