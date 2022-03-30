MISSOULA — Sophomore guard Robby Beasley III has entered the NCAA transfer portal, team sources confirmed to the Missoulian Wednesday afternoon.
Beasley, who averaged 11.8 points in the 32 games he appeared and started in for the Montana men's basketball team last season, is the fifth UM player to enter the portal this offseason. He joins Kyle Owens, Cameron Parker (graduate), Freddy Brown (graduate) and Jack Wetzel, who was a walk-on.
The news first broke in a tweet from Verbal Commits, a blog dedicated to tracking Division I college basketball transfers, and was soon after confirmed.
Just confirmed this through a team source. Robby Beasley III, who averaged 11.8 PPG and started and appeared in 32 games, has entered the portal.— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) March 30, 2022
He joins Kyle Owens, Cam Parker (grad), Freddy Brown (grad) and Jack Wetzel as Grizzlies in the portal. #mtscores https://t.co/np6JIyYabP
Beasley was a mainstay in the Montana lineup since he started the final eight games of his freshman season in 2020-21. He scored a season-high 25 that year, and this past season hit 24 with six 3s in a win over Portland State. Beasley was tied with Josh Bannan in minutes played last season at 979, took and made the most 3-pointers going 66 of 179 (36.9%) and took the second-most shots on the team behind Bannan,
Beasley hit the double-digit scoring mark 20 times last season, the second most times of any Grizzly. It is unclear where he will land, but given he is from Dublin, California, just north of San Jose, he may look closer to home.
Montana recently offered a scholarship to Beasley's younger brother, Ryan (Class of 2023).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.