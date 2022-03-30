Griz vs. Sac State 16.JPG

Montana’s Robby Beasley III (5) puts up a jump shot on Sac State’s William FitzPatrick (14) during the college men’s basketball game between the Griz and Sacramento State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, March 5.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — Sophomore guard Robby Beasley III has entered the NCAA transfer portal, team sources confirmed to the Missoulian Wednesday afternoon.

Beasley, who averaged 11.8 points in the 32 games he appeared and started in for the Montana men's basketball team last season, is the fifth UM player to enter the portal this offseason. He joins Kyle Owens, Cameron Parker (graduate), Freddy Brown (graduate) and Jack Wetzel, who was a walk-on.

The news first broke in a tweet from Verbal Commits, a blog dedicated to tracking Division I college basketball transfers, and was soon after confirmed.

Beasley was a mainstay in the Montana lineup since he started the final eight games of his freshman season in 2020-21. He scored a season-high 25 that year, and this past season hit 24 with six 3s in a win over Portland State. Beasley was tied with Josh Bannan in minutes played last season at 979, took and made the most 3-pointers going 66 of 179 (36.9%) and took the second-most shots on the team behind Bannan, 

Beasley hit the double-digit scoring mark 20 times last season, the second most times of any Grizzly. It is unclear where he will land, but given he is from Dublin, California, just north of San Jose, he may look closer to home. 

Montana recently offered a scholarship to Beasley's younger brother, Ryan (Class of 2023). 

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

