MISSOULA — Montana senior goalie Claire Howard was “stout like a Guinness,” “a brick wall” and “a beast in the net” in the Grizzlies' first-round game in the NCAA tournament Wednesday.
At least that's how the broadcasters described the Big Sky's career shutouts leader as she stood tall while “being tested like an 8 a.m. class” by South Carolina. Howard saved a career-high nine shots, but the Corinna Zullo header that snuck past her in the second half proved to be one too many as UM's season ended with a 1-0 loss in Wilson, North Carolina.
“There is nothing but pride to be a Griz after that,” Howard said in a news release. “For a mid-major school like us to go up against a big-time SEC school with so much history and experience at this tournament and only lose 1-0 is pretty special.”
It was the Grizzlies' (9-2) second trip to the tournament under third-year coach Chris Citowicki, this time with a new identity and having incorporated new technology into their training. They acquitted themselves better than their previous trip, a 5-1 loss to Washington State in 2018, while facing a South Carolina team out of the Southeastern Conference that's made the NCAAs in 13 of the past 14 years.
“We can hang with these teams,” Citowicki said in a news release. “We’ve got to get back to work. There is stuff to do and areas to improve. I already have the list.
“I hate losing in these moments, because now we have to wait for a long time to get back to work.”
The Griz, who had averaged 2.04 goals, struggled to get many quality looks and were outshot 16-4, including 10-2 in shots on goal. UM got two corner kicks to South Carolina's 10, and both teams failed to convert free kicks.
"We're obviously very excited to be moving on, it was a hard-fought battle and we're glad to be on the winning end of things," South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said in a news release. "You get here, and everyone is so excited and Montana gave us everything they had. A huge credit to them for making it hard on us. We found a way and battled through it. We're very proud of the team and the effort tonight and we're glad to be moving on."
The first half was played mostly on UM's defensive side of the field as it was outshot 10-1. Howard saved all five shots on goal in the opening 45 minutes. She made highlight saves diving to her left in the fifth minute and using an outstretched arm to knock a shot over the goal in the 20th minute.
“That’s why you have Claire Howard. We talked about it in the buildup to the game. If you have a goalkeeper, you have a shot. She made some absolutely amazing saves,” Citowicki said.
UM got its first shot in the 30th minute when Avery Adams unleashed a long-distance bomb that went directly to goalie Taylor Fox. The Griz had a chance on a free kick played into box, but the threat ended with a header wide left past the net. Alexa Coyle put a long blast over the goal before the half ended.
The Griz ramped up their offensive pressure in the second half. Coyle's shot from the top left of the box went wide left, and their first corner kick was saved when Fox snagged the ball out of the air.
South Carolina quickly countered, and Zullo placed a header off a cross coming from her left past the right side of Howard in the 57th minute.
“A header is just hard,” Howard said. “She crossed it from the 18, so initially it didn’t have very far to travel. With a header, your timing has to be spot-on. Credit to her. It was well-placed, but it stings.
“I think South Carolina is walking away feeling lucky they found the moment that got them to the next round. I think we competed all 90 minutes and played as well as we could have defensively.”
UM had opportunities, but Sydney Haustein’s look from the top of the box was saved, and Josie Windauer's shot in the box was knocked out of bounds by a defender. Kendall Furrow sailed a shot over goal from about 25 yards out on a free kick, and another free kick played into the box was saved.
