MISSOULA — Montana and Weber State facing off in a playoff rematch isn’t something new for the inaugural members of the Big Sky Conference.
The Griz and Wildcats met up 11 years ago in the postseason, although the script is flipped this time around.
In 2008, Montana lost at Weber State, 45-28, in the regular season on Oct. 4. That loss snapped the Grizzlies’ 16-game conference winning streak and was the lone league defeat in Bobby Hauck’s final four seasons of his first stint as coach at Montana from 2003-09.
Montana earned a rematch in the quarterfinals at home on Dec. 6. The Griz returned the favor with a 24-13 win, running the ball 50 times for 314 yards.
Running back Chase Reynolds carried the ball 33 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Bergquist ran 10 times for 68 yards and one score while competing eight of 19 passes for 113 yards.
UM had a 3-0 edge in turnovers after losing that battle 4-1 in the first game.
“It was a revenge game for us. They took it to us pretty good down in Ogden on a rainy day,” recalled then-senior defensive tackle Craig Mettler, who had three tackles and a fumble recovery in the rematch after missing the regular-season game with a high ankle injury.
“With their talent, the message from Bobby was playing a physical and sound brand of football. We had to play mistake-free and turnover-free football. I would imagine that the message is going to be very similar (Friday).”
This time, it’s the Wildcats who have the chip on their shoulder, and they get a second shot at Montana in their backyard in Ogden, Utah, at 8 p.m. MT Friday.
Generally, rematches aren’t the norm in college football, with a second meeting occasionally coming in the FCS playoffs or in the conference championship game at the FBS level.
In Montana history, the Griz have had seven rematches in the playoffs, but they’ve never beat a team in the regular season and then beat them again in the postseason. Of those seven, they won the regular-season game four times but then lost in the playoffs each time.
The Griz have played a team at least twice in one season 25 times, 16 of which came in 1913 or earlier. They’ve beat an opponent twice in one season eight times; the last time was 1986 against Idaho State, featuring a 38-31 home win on Oct. 18 in the first game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium and a 57-13 road win at Idaho State in another regular-season game on Nov. 15.
The 2008 rematch isn’t the only time Hauck has faced a team twice in the same season. He’s done it five times in his career, going 3-2 overall in the rematch game and 2-1 as a head coach. The team that’s won the first game has lost the second meeting all five times.
“I think it’s generally pretty hard to beat a team twice actually,” Hauck said, before later adding: “It’s hard. I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because we’re dealing with 18 to 22 year olds and they don’t want to listen after they beat somebody.”
When Hauck was an assistant at San Diego State in 2016, the Aztecs lost to Wyoming on the road, 34-33, on Nov. 19 and had a quick turnaround with a 27-24 road win over the Cowboys on Dec. 3 in the Mountain West Championship game.
In 1988, Hauck was a grad assistant at UM when the Griz beat Idaho in the regular season at home, 29-17, on Sept. 24 but lost to the Vandals on the road in the playoffs, 38-19, on Nov. 19.
In 2004, Hauck’s Griz suffered a 41-29 regular-season loss at Sam Houston State on Sept. 18. Montana hosted the Bearkats in a playoff rematch and beat them, 34-13, on Dec. 11 in the semifinals.
In 2005, Montana beat Cal Poly, 36-27, in the regular season on Oct. 22 in Missoula. The Griz hosted the Mustangs again in the playoffs and lost, 35-21.
“It’s hard to beat the same team twice when both teams are evenly matched,” Mettler said. “If one team is clearly better, winning twice isn’t so hard. That was certainly the case in 2005 with us and Cal Poly.”
Hauck at night
Hauck has also had mixed success in night games at Montana. As the Griz head coach, he’s 9-7 overall and 9-6 against FCS teams in games starting at 5:30 p.m. or later.
Hauck voiced his displeasure with night games on Monday.
“I think night games suck,” he said. “I’m honest today. I’m telling the truth today. I hate ‘em. I think college football’s a day game, a Saturday afternoon game.”
Hauck’s Griz teams have had success on the road at night, going 7-3 overall and 7-2 against FCS competition. That’s compared to 2-1 at home and 0-3 at neutral sites.
Hauck has gone 5-1 against current Big Sky teams in night games, with the lone loss coming at Sacramento State this year.
He’s also 1-4 in playoff games at night. The win was at James Madison in the 2008 semifinals. Three of the losses came in the FCS championship game at neutral sites. Montana also lost a home game to UMass in the 2006 semifinals.
Montana vs. Big Sky
Montana is 1-4 all-time against current Big Sky teams in the playoffs. The lone win was the 2008 victory over Weber State.
The Grizzlies’ first two playoff games in program history were a 21-7 loss at Idaho in 1982 and a 38-19 loss at Idaho in 1988. They lost at Eastern Washington, 37-20, in 2014.
The other postseason contest against a current Big Sky team was a 2005 home loss to Cal Poly, 35-21. The Mustangs were in the Great West Conference at the time.
Montana vs. Weber
Montana is 41-14 all-time against Weber State and 18-7 on the road.
Hauck is 8-1 overall against Weber State and 2-1 in Ogden in nine seasons as Montana’s head coach.
