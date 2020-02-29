A 16-1 run for Sacramento State nearly spelled disaster for Montana in the Grizzlies' 79-71 men's basketball win over the Hornets on Saturday night at The Nest in Sacramento.
Montana had led by as many as 15 points in the second half in front of a near sellout crowd, but a run that came from a variety of Hornets tied the game at 59. Then Kyle Owens hit one of the biggest shots of the game, a 3-pointer to give Montana the lead for good.
Owens had hit just six triples this season coming into the game. He scored 11 points and made 3 of 3 3-pointers before fouling out.
“They were scrambling us out of the trap and we weren’t getting anything. We wanted to get the ball to Jared (Samuelson), you know, five, four, three, two, one, here’s the countdown from the crowd and he lets it fly,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire told KGVO radio following the game. “Usually when it’s a countdown, you know you have to shoot it and so you follow through a little more, you don’t second-guess it. When he saw that first one go through, everything else went through after that.”
The Grizzlies trailed 10-2 early, but ripped off a 15-6 burst to take their first lead of the game with 10:50 remaining in the opening period. Montana followed it up with an 8-0 run in the middle of the half to build a double-digit lead, though Sac State was able to trim it to single digits by halftime.
Jared Samuelson and Kendal Manuel each hit shots out of the break and Montana was able to win for the seventh time in eight games.
“I thought (Sac State) did a good job executing early, but the things we challenged our guys with on Thursday night, they showed up with. Which was emotional energy and being attached to the game. You’re either in or out,” DeCuire said. "I thought they supported each other from the sidelines incredibly and I thought that was why they fought through those runs those guys were trying to make.”
Montana moved to 18-11 on the season with a 14-4 mark in the Big Sky Conference. With Eastern Washington beating Northern Colorado on the road on Saturday night, the Grizzlies and Eagles are tied atop the Big Sky.
Montana swept Eastern Washington this season. The Bears are now in third in the Big Sky, while Portland State currently holds on to the fourth-seed spot.
Sayeed Pridgett, who grew up in nearby Oakland, California, saved some of his best basketball of the season for the 70 or so family and friends who made the trip to watch him play. The senior, who played 40 minutes, finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in a clearly inspired performance.
“He’s a gamer, man,” DeCuire said. “He’s just that special … he showed up when we needed him to show up most. He knew this was his last time playing here at Sac. He was going to perform.”
It was Pridgett who helped the Grizzlies begin to overcome an early deficit and it was Pridgett who scored five-straight points to help seal the game after Owens’ aforementioned 3-pointer.
Samuelson chipped in 14 points for Montana despite battling foul trouble for long portions of the second half. Osi Nwachukwu led Sac State with 20 points and six rebounds, while Josh Patton had a near double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Next up for Montana is a final home stretch as the Grizzlies host Northern Colorado on Thursday and Southern Utah on Saturday. A win against the Bears and an Eastern Washington loss will clinch the regular-season title for the Grizzlies.
“Thursday is a big game, we need Missoula behind us, it would be nice if we could get a crowd for a Thursday night game when we’re playing for all of it,” DeCuire said. “If we can get an emotional environment, it’ll be fun.”
NOTES: The 79 points Montana scored were the most Sacramento State has allowed this year … Timmy Falls had nine points and hit 3 of 3 3-pointers, all of which came in the first half … Montana had just eight turnovers after combining for 26 in its previous two games ... Pridgett now has 1,626 points in his career and passed Andrew Strait for 8th all-time in Griz men's hoops history ... Pridgett is 21 from tying Michael Oguine for 7th all-time and 28 from tying Ahmaad Rorie.
