BOISE, Idaho — Mack Anderson's thunderous throwdown announced Montana's intentions loud and clear.
It was early and the young Grizzlies were playing the role of underdog, but they looked right at home on a late-night stage in the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament quarterfinals. Anderson's soaring put-back was just a sneak preview of what was ahead Thursday.
Sixth-seeded Montana punched its ticket into the tourney semifinals for the third straight time with a thrilling 80-75 win over third-seeded Weber State at Idaho Central Arena. The Grizzlies, who held on thanks to free throws by Cameron Parker and a blocked shot by Anderson in the final 16 seconds, will battle Eastern Washington Friday at 8 p.m. with a spot in the championship on the line.
"It's a great feeling to win here, especially since we didn't get to play here last year," Anderson said. "Every one of these is even more special."
Montana (15-12) set the tone with a strong first half, yet there was cause for concern. Despite 14 points by Anderson and 15-for-26 shooting as a team, the Grizzlies still found themselves locked in a 34-34 tie at intermission.
Weber State (17-6) closed out the first half with a 16-10 surge that forged the tie. Senior center Cody Carlson proved tough to stop, scoring 14 points. The Wildcats boasted a 22-18 edge in points in the paint in the first half and scored 10 points off 11 Grizzly turnovers.
Both teams started the second half cold, then Montana made a critical 6-0 surge behind a 3-ball by Josh Bannan in the corner and a 3-point play by Kyle Owens. That gave the Grizzlies a 46-38 lead, and they held on for dear life, nearly squandering a 16-point lead in the final 6 minutes.
Robby Beasley III paced Montana with 23 points, and Anderson added 16 points and seven rebounds. Bannan chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
"We just kept the pedal to the metal, kept the energy up," Beasley said. "We had a lot more energy than them, especially on the defensive end. We came out second half really poised and we just took it to them."
Thursday's game marked the eighth time in the past 11 Big Sky tournaments that Montana and Weber State have met. The Grizzlies hold an impressive 7-1 advantage in those matchups.
"I thought their speed and quickness bothered us a lot, by getting to the rim," Weber coach Randy Rahe said. "It's just a hard one to swallow now. They've got a good program. I have a lot of respect for Montana."
Montana coach Travis DeCuire was most impressed with his team's defensive performance.
"Tonight was the first time I felt through adversity we continued to focus on details," DeCuire said. "To hold them to 37.5 percent shooting second half was amazing."
Next up for Montana, which has won eight straight games in the Big Sky tourney, is an Eagles team that stopped the Grizzlies twice in February. Each time the score was 90-76.
If Montana is to pull the upset over the No. 2 seed, it will need to do a better job defending 6-foot-7 forward Kim Aiken Jr. He scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds the last time the teams met on Feb. 20 in Missoula.
In the other semifinal Friday, Montana State will play Southern Utah. That game starts at 5 p.m.
