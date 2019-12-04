MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference became the first league to have four teams seeded in the FCS playoffs, and all four were in the top six.
In short order, that means the Big Sky was a challenging league that Montana now hopes has helped prepare the team for its first postseason appearance since 2015.
“I think, obviously, we had a strong conference this year,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “I think, certainly, all four teams are deserving. I don’t know how you would sort one out because the three of us — Weber, Sac and us — we all split. So, I don’t know how you’d ever sort it out. And then obviously, we got beat in our last one by the Bobcats. I mean, that’s the way it probably ought to be. We’ll see how the weekend goes.”
Montana played the toughest Big Sky schedule among the four league teams that qualified for the playoffs in a year that its conference route included physical opponents and was supposed to be a limiting factor in how good they could be, even if they improved as a team.
The sixth-seeded Grizzlies went 6-2 against eight conference opponents that combined for a league record of 37-27 (0.578). That was two games better fourth-seeded Sacramento State, which went 7-1 against teams that went 35-29 (0.547).
Third-seeded Weber State finished 7-1 against teams that combined to go 30-34 (0.469), while fifth-seeded Montana State was 6-2 against teams that went 29-35 (0.453).
The variation in opponent records comes in part from the unbalanced schedule of the 13-team league. But Montana’s strong Big Sky slate, in addition to non-conference games against Big South champion Monmouth and FBS Oregon, is a double-edged sword that could benefit them or hamper them now that the playoffs are here.
“Well, when you get to the postseason, everybody’s good,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “I think that the teams that we played in our league, we didn’t play the bottom end of the league much, so I think our conference schedule, the Montana Grizzlies’ conference schedule gave us a good prep for the playoffs if we’re healthy enough to compete. That also takes its toll.
“There’s the push-pull or one weighs against the other. If you play a little softer schedule, you’re healthier at the end of the year. Certainly, that wasn’t the case for us.”
The most impactful injury was to quarterback Dalton Sneed and came against conference co-champ Sacramento State. He missed about 10 quarters after the right ankle injury on Oct. 19 and hasn’t looked like the same dual-threat quarterback since returning on Nov. 9.
Since his return, Sneed has completed 54 of 86 passes (62.8%) for 701 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in 11 quarters. He’s had 13 rushes for minus-33 yards, getting sacked nine times and actually running just four times for 29 yards.
"I think the week off helped everyone," Sneed said. "That goes for all top eight seeds. I know late in the season you’re going to have guys that are banged up. Just to have that week off and be able to recoup and get your legs underneath you is always nice."
Fellow senior Josh Sandry, a safety from Bigfork, sees a benefit from playing such a tough schedule in the regular season.
“I think it helps in the sense that we’re used to that kind of competition,” Sandry said. “Nothing’s going to be new when it comes to playoff time. We know we’re going to get everybody’s best, and they’re going to get our best, too.”
Offensive lineman Angel Villanueva hopes the tough league slate can pay dividends now that the playoffs are here.
“Winning any college football game is tough, so having the schedule we had definitely put us in a position to be grateful,” Villanueva said. “We’ve seen some talent all throughout the conference. Going into the championships and the bracket, we’re just excited for this opportunity. We worked so hard, and to be here and to be healthy and just ready to play, I think that’s a special thing.”
While the opponents are now different than normal, the preparation has to remain the same.
“Just approach it like any other week,” Sandry said. “Don’t make it out to be anything bigger than it is. It’s just another football game. You just got to go out and prepare and compete and find a way to win.
Added Villanueva: “We go out here juiced up, ready to play. That’s exactly the approach we want to take every single. We got to come out here and learn to love this. It’s tough to love it sometimes, but even in those moments, you’ve got such great guys on our team that it’s hard not to.”
But there is one difference in practice that Sneed has noticed.
“I think the way we practice is no different, but there’s just been a different energy to it knowing it’s playoffs,” he said. “It’s you win, you keep going. You lose, you go home.
“You just want to win and keep playing ball. That’s all there is to it.”
Depth chart
Montana wide receivers Sammy Akem and Gabe Sulser were removed from the depth chart for the first time this season.
Akem was wearing a walking boot and was on a scooter this past game and has now missed the last 11 quarters of football. Sulser has been wearing a leg brace and hasn't played since Oct. 5.
When asked what Akem's status was for the game Saturday, Hauck said: "Not sure. It’s only Tuesday."
Akem and Sulser were replaced on the depth chart by redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Graves and true freshman wideout Keelan White. The versatile Graves has played at wide receiver recently.
"He’s played some there last week. He’s going to play there this week," Hauck said when asked if the position move was permanent. "The answer is everything’s a trial."
