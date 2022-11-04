Quarterback: No. 13, Spencer Brasch
Originally a quarterback at the University of California – Berkeley, the Gilbert, Arizona native transferred to Cal Poly in 2021 and received the starting job. He missed four games with an injury, but still managed 1,725 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games. However, he lost the starting job this year to walk-on freshman Jaden Jones. Jones tore his ACL, and now Brasch is back under center. In a two-QB system, he is their passing downs option with 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Running back: No. 42, Adam Garwood
Garwood is the opposite of Brasch. He began fall camp as the No. 1 running back on the depth chart, then lost it during the year to redshirt junior Shakobe Harper. However, he’s still Cal Poly’s top scoring threat out of the backfield, as well as its best pass-catcher. While the Mustangs run game is nothing to write home about altogether, Garwood has two rushing touchdowns and 166 net yards. Through the air, he has another 100 yards and a score.
Wide receiver: No. 6, Chris Coleman
The Bakersfield, California product is undoubtedly the Mustangs’ best player. Now in his graduate season, the speedy wideout played his freshman-junior seasons with the FBS Fresno State Bulldogs. He led Cal Poly in all receiving categories as a senior, and is expanding on that this year. He’s far and away the team’s leading receiver with 40 receptions for 683 yards for four touchdowns. As a result, his name has come up in NFL circles.
Offensive Lineman: No. 72, Austin Anderson
Standing at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, the big man up front has been a staple in the Mustangs offensive line since his inception. In their spring 2021 COVID season, he played in all three games as a freshman. With that year of eligibility given back by the NCAA, Anderson entered 2021 as a redshirt freshman and started all 11 games at left tackle. This season, he showed his versatility and selflessness in moving to right tackle, making way for redshirt freshman Ava Leota.
Punter: No. 85, Michael Roth
As a whole, the Cal Poly special team units have been nothing to write home about this season. They don’t attempt a lot a field goals and they don’t get a ton of return yards. But one thing that stood out was that wide receiver Michael Roth serves as their punter when in need of a long one. Thomas Lee is their real punter, but Roth averages 41.91 yards per boot as compared to Lee’s 36.93. Roth has four punts over 50 yards, including a long of 61.
Linebacker: No. 10, David Meyer
From Mission Viejo, California, Meyer entered fall camp as the No. 2 Will linebacker on the depth chart. However, he claimed that starting job and has run away with the title of the team’s most important weapon on defense. He’s their leading tackler with 48 takedowns, and also tops at getting to the quarterback with 3.5 sacks. He’s second with tackles for loss at five. Add a forced fumble, and the redshirt sophomore is a force to reckon with over the middle.
Cornerback: No. 9, Brian Dukes
A true freshman, Dukes presents a major mismatch as a 6-foot-4, 194-pound cornerback. Oftentimes much bigger than his matchup, the Mustang from Spring Valley, California has no problem taking down any pass-catcher. He is second on the team in tackles with 42. He also has three pass breakups and an interception. In his first year, teams are already learning to stay away from his side of the field. Opposite him, Dylan Wyatt has been tested more often with seven pass breakups.
Defensive Lineman: No. 14, Elijah Ponder
Another younger player who has been a mainstay in the team’s game plan, Ponder played in all three spring 2021 games, started all 11 games in the fall of 2021 and is now fulfilling his weekly duties once again. The redshirt sophomore is tied for second on the team with 5 tackles for loss, has made 28 total tackles and forced four quarterback hurries. His most recent game versus Eastern Washington was his best of the year, securing seven solo tackles and two assists with two tackles for loss.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.