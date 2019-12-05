MISSOULA — One of the toughest things for basketball teams with a lot of new pieces to put together is communication on defense.
Coming from different systems, players have different styles of communication. As Montana (3-5) has waded through its nonconference slate, talking between players on defense has improved and when the Grizzlies face North Dakota (4-5) at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Dahlberg Arena it will be a chance to showcase how much.
“I don’t think any team is perfect in terms of communication, even as a staff I think we can communicate better,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean you can communicate more, but you have to say the right things at the right time.
“We all can get better at that.”
Friday night’s game, which is the Grizzlies' last nonconference home contest, will be against yet another team with pesky shooters on the outside and threats underneath.
North Dakota feeds the ball to its posts a lot, especially sophomore forward Filip Rebraca, who is averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds a game on 62.8 percent shooting. The 6-foot-9 Serbian has also tallied 17 blocks in nine games and is joined in the frontcourt by senior Kienan Walter, who is averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 24.4 minutes.
Walter is a stretch-forward and has hit 14 of his 33 3-point attempts. The Fighting Hawks have attempted 197 shots from behind the arc, making 65.
Most of the shot attempts, however, come from inside and according to KenPom.com, 52.4% of North Dakota’s points are from 2-pointers and that is what Montana is preparing for.
“They throw it inside as much as anyone in the country and they shoot the ball very well from the perimeter, which makes their spacing very hard to defend,” DeCuire said. “I think they actually do a really good job of spreading the ball out … this team is going push the ball aggressively in transition, they’re going to shoot threes for percentage and then they’re going to attack the paint.”
North Dakota point guard Marlon Stewart leads his team in shots, making 59 of 96 attempts this season and has hit 39 of 49 free throws. The Fighting Hawks get 18.6% of their points from the free-throw line and their conversion rate of 78.2% in games against Division-I competition ranks No. 19 in the country, according to KenPom.
Stewart and Rebraca take the vast majority of the free throws, but Walter, De’Sean Allen-Eikens and Gertautas Urbonavicius also are at the line plenty.
Defending against a team with the ability to draw fouls at a high rate is a tough exercise and Montana has had trouble against that type of team.
“It’s a tough coverage and you’ve got to minimize your fouls and keep them off the line while defending the post,” DeCuire said. “That is very hard to do.”
The Grizzlies are 18-5 all-time against North Dakota and 10-1 in Missoula. Montana has won eight straight games against the Fighting Hawks, a streak that dates back to early 2015.
North Dakota is a former member of the Big Sky that now plays its hoops schedule in the Summit League.
“For us it’s more about us playing better than we did the last time out, and there’s some areas for us to focus on improvement,” DeCuire said. “If we continue to improve in those areas, we’ll become a better basketball team.”
